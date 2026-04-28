Donald Trump calls for ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel after joke about first lady

Melania Trump also criticised the comedian, saying his remarks were “hateful and violent rhetoric”.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 28, 2026 05:32 AM IST First published on: Apr 28, 2026 at 05:31 AM IST
President Donald TrumpJimmy Kimmel (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has again urged broadcaster ABC to dismiss late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, following a joke he made about First Lady Melania Trump.

The remarks came after Kimmel’s routine on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last week, where he delivered a mock speech as if at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

During the segment, he referred to Melania Trump, saying she had “the glow of an expectant widow”. The routine also included edited clips suggesting reactions from the Trumps and others.

Two days later, the actual correspondents’ dinner in Washington was disrupted when a man armed with weapons tried to enter the venue where the president and senior officials were present.

Why Trump objected

In a social media post, Trump said: “Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired” by ABC and its parent company The Walt Disney Company.

Story continues below this ad

He added that the comment went “far beyond the pale”.

Trump
(Photo: X/@WhiteHouse)

Melania Trump also criticised the comedian, saying his remarks were “hateful and violent rhetoric”.

“People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate,” she said.

Response from the White House

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the joke was part of a wider pattern of rhetoric.

Story continues below this ad

“Who in their right mind says a wife would be glowing over the potential murder of her beloved husband?” she said, adding that such comments “helped to legitimise violence”.

There was no indication that Kimmel’s remarks were intended to refer to violence.

Most Read
1Iran US War News Live Updates | Iran issues ‘quadruple’ damage warning after Trump’s renewed threats
2FBI Director Kash Patel likely to be fired from Trump administration: Report
3Iran offers US new proposal seeking to reopen Strait of Hormuz, end war: Report
4White House Dinner Shooting Highlights Trump tells 60 Minutes in wake of White House press dinner shooting, ‘we live in a crazy world’
5Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz, if Trump meets 3 conditions: Report
6Pakistan not a suitable intermediary, says Iranian MP amid stalled talks

Network and wider reaction

ABC did not immediately comment. The National Religious Broadcasters said it had filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, asking it to examine the issue.

Its president, Troy Miller, said: “When influential voices joke about death or treat political opponents as disposable, it contributes to a culture where violence feels thinkable.”

Kimmel has often criticised Trump in his show. He was briefly suspended last year after comments related to the killing of conservative figure Charlie Kirk, before returning to air. His programme has been broadcast by ABC since 2003, and his current contract runs until May 2027.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 28: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments