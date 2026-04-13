Donald Trump considers limited strikes on Iran after talks collapse: Report

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, April 12, 2026, after he returned from Miami. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump is considering limited military strikes on Iran alongside a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, as his administration looks for ways to break the deadlock in negotiations, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.

The options were discussed on Sunday, hours after talks between US and Iranian officials in Pakistan collapsed. According to the report, a wider bombing campaign remains under consideration but is seen as less likely because of concerns about further instability in the region and Trump’s reluctance to enter a prolonged conflict.