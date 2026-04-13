Donald Trump considers limited strikes on Iran after talks collapse: Report

US President Donald Trump is considering limited military strikes on Iran alongside a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, as his administration looks for ways to break the deadlock in negotiations, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.
The options were discussed on Sunday, hours after talks between US and Iranian officials in Pakistan collapsed. According to the report, a wider bombing campaign remains under consideration but is seen as less likely because of concerns about further instability in the region and Trump’s reluctance to enter a prolonged conflict.
The Wall Street Journal said Trump is also weighing a temporary blockade of the Strait of Hormuz while urging allies to take on a longer-term role in escorting commercial ships through the key shipping route.
The negotiations, led by Vice-President JD Vance, broke down after Iran refused to give up its nuclear programme, the report said.
US officials have since set out conditions for any future agreement, including keeping the Strait of Hormuz open without restrictions and halting uranium enrichment.
Some analysts and former officials told the Wall Street Journal that a blockade could increase pressure on Tehran by targeting its oil exports, a major source of state revenue.
“We’ve seen this blockade strategy essentially work on Venezuela,” said Matthew Kroenig, a former Pentagon official, as quoted by the newspaper, adding that it could force Iran into difficult choices.
However, the report noted that the strategy carries risks. US naval forces operating in the narrow strait could face missile or drone attacks with little warning. Iran has also shown resilience in the face of sanctions and previous strikes.
The Strait of Hormuz carries about a fifth of global oil supply, making any disruption significant for energy markets. The report said rising fuel prices and political pressure at home are also shaping the administration’s approach.