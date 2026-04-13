Donald Trump considers limited strikes on Iran after talks collapse: Report

Trump is also weighing a temporary blockade of the Strait of Hormuz while urging allies to take on a longer-term role in escorting commercial ships through the key shipping route.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 13, 2026 01:04 PM IST First published on: Apr 13, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, April 12, 2026, after he returned from Miami. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump is considering limited military strikes on Iran alongside a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, as his administration looks for ways to break the deadlock in negotiations, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.

The options were discussed on Sunday, hours after talks between US and Iranian officials in Pakistan collapsed. According to the report, a wider bombing campaign remains under consideration but is seen as less likely because of concerns about further instability in the region and Trump’s reluctance to enter a prolonged conflict.

The Wall Street Journal said Trump is also weighing a temporary blockade of the Strait of Hormuz while urging allies to take on a longer-term role in escorting commercial ships through the key shipping route.

Talks collapse, red lines remain

The negotiations, led by Vice-President JD Vance, broke down after Iran refused to give up its nuclear programme, the report said.

Vice President JD Vance, left, talks to Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshall Asim Munir, right, and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar after attending talks in Islamabad. (AP Photo)
Vice President JD Vance, left, talks to Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshall Asim Munir, right, and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar after attending talks in Islamabad. (AP Photo)

US officials have since set out conditions for any future agreement, including keeping the Strait of Hormuz open without restrictions and halting uranium enrichment.

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Blockade raises pressure — and risks

Some analysts and former officials told the Wall Street Journal that a blockade could increase pressure on Tehran by targeting its oil exports, a major source of state revenue.

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“We’ve seen this blockade strategy essentially work on Venezuela,” said Matthew Kroenig, a former Pentagon official, as quoted by the newspaper, adding that it could force Iran into difficult choices.

Also read ‘I don’t care if they come back or not’: Trump dismisses Iran negotiations, says US will press ahead with blockade

However, the report noted that the strategy carries risks. US naval forces operating in the narrow strait could face missile or drone attacks with little warning. Iran has also shown resilience in the face of sanctions and previous strikes.

The Strait of Hormuz carries about a fifth of global oil supply, making any disruption significant for energy markets. The report said rising fuel prices and political pressure at home are also shaping the administration’s approach.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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