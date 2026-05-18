‘Clock is ticking for Iran’: Donald Trump warns Tehran to accept US peace conditions fast

Iran has set its own conditions for returning to talks.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 18, 2026 06:49 AM IST First published on: May 18, 2026 at 06:49 AM IST
President Donald TrumpA person worships as a recorded video message from President Donald Trump plays at Rededicate 250, a mostly conservative Christian prayer gathering in honor of the United States' 250th anniversary, on the National Mall. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran to act quickly on stalled negotiations, saying time is running out, in a post on Truth Social.

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!” Trump wrote.

trump
@WhiteHouse

His remarks came hours after Iranian media reported details of what it described as US conditions for restarting talks.

According to reports, the US wants Iran to hand over around 400 kilograms of enriched uranium, limit operations to one nuclear facility and drop demands for war compensation. The US is also said to want most frozen Iranian assets to remain blocked and for the conflict to end only after negotiations are completed.

Iran has set its own conditions for returning to talks. Reports said Tehran wants military action in the region to stop, sanctions to be lifted and frozen assets to be released. It has also asked for compensation for war damage and recognition of its control over the Strait of Hormuz.

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused the US and Israel of trying to create instability in Iran by supporting armed groups. He said the effort failed because neighbouring countries did not allow their territory to be used.

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Tensions remain high despite a ceasefire reached in April with mediation by Pakistan. While the truce reduced fighting, both sides have not agreed on a broader settlement.

Trump earlier said the ceasefire was agreed at Pakistan’s request. “We did the ceasefire as a request from another nation… we did it as a favour to Pakistan,” he said.

Talks have been on hold since last week after both sides rejected each other’s proposals.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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