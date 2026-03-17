Iran, NATO and a postponed trip to China: What Trump said on Tehran war timeline in latest remarks

President Donald Trump speaks during a Friends of Ireland luncheon for Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the U.S. Capitol, on St. Patrick's Day in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump, while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the Oval Office on Tuesday, said that Washington is not ready yet to leave Iran yet, but added that America will be leaving in the near future.

As the conflict in Iran entered 18th day, the Trump administration faced first blow when its top counterterrorism official, nominated by Trump, resigned on Tuesday citing Washington’s war against Iran.

However, the US president reacted to Joe Kent’s resignation and said, “I didn’t know him well…But when I read his statement I realised that it’s a good thing that he’s out.”

On Iran war:

Trump rejected a warning by Iran’s deputy foreign minister regarding US troops on ground would result in Vietnam. When asked if he’s afraid of the outcome of Vietnam scenario in Tehran, the US president said, “I’m really not afraid of anything.”

.@POTUS on Iran: As somebody said, we could leave today, and it would take 10 years to rebuild the damage that's been done, but I think we have to make it a little bit more permanent so no other president has to go through this. We don't ever want to have that problem again. pic.twitter.com/isqDT7IXcQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 17, 2026

Detailing about when would the Iran conflict end, Trump gave a vague timeline saying, “We’re not ready to leave yet, but we will be leaving in the near future.”

On NATO:

President Trump said America should rethink its membership in NATO as he called the decision taken by the allies of western military alliance to not help Washington in Iran war “a foolish mistake”. He added, “We don’t need them but they should’ve been there.”

Praising the US military’s Operation Epic Fury, Trump said they have wiped out Iran’s military, navy and air force.

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On the Strait of Hormuz:

After Trump announced that NATO countries will not help US in reopening the chokes Strait of Hormuz, he predicted that it “won’t be too long” before the Strait of Hormuz is secure.

After France declined to join the task force to secure the Hormuz strait, Trump took a jibe at French President Emmanuel Macron and said, “Well, he’ll be out of office very soon. So, we’ll have to see. I don’t know.”

On trip to China:

Trump confirmed the earlier media reports that he has postponed his trip to China which was scheduled to take place from March 31 to April 2 amid the US-Israel war with Iran.

“We’re resetting the meeting, and it looks like it’ll take place in about five weeks. We’re working with China. They were fine with it,” the Republican leader added.