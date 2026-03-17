Iran, NATO and a postponed trip to China: What Trump said on Tehran war timeline in latest remarks

Donald Trump said the US is not ready to withdraw from Iran yet but could leave soon, while criticising NATO allies and confirming a delay in his China visit.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 17, 2026 11:36 PM IST First published on: Mar 17, 2026 at 11:25 PM IST
trump on iran warPresident Donald Trump speaks during a Friends of Ireland luncheon for Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the U.S. Capitol, on St. Patrick's Day in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump, while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the Oval Office on Tuesday, said that Washington is not ready yet to leave Iran yet, but added that America will be leaving in the near future.

As the conflict in Iran entered 18th day, the Trump administration faced first blow when its top counterterrorism official, nominated by Trump, resigned on Tuesday citing Washington’s war against Iran.

However, the US president reacted to Joe Kent’s resignation and said, “I didn’t know him well…But when I read his statement I realised that it’s a good thing that he’s out.”

On Iran war:

Trump rejected a warning by Iran’s deputy foreign minister regarding US troops on ground would result in Vietnam. When asked if he’s afraid of the outcome of Vietnam scenario in Tehran, the US president said, “I’m really not afraid of anything.”

Detailing about when would the Iran conflict end, Trump gave a vague timeline saying, “We’re not ready to leave yet, but we will be leaving in the near future.”

On NATO:

President Trump said America should rethink its membership in NATO as he called the decision taken by the allies of western military alliance to not help Washington in Iran war “a foolish mistake”. He added, “We don’t need them but they should’ve been there.”

Praising the US military’s Operation Epic Fury, Trump said they have wiped out Iran’s military, navy and air force.

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On the Strait of Hormuz:

After Trump announced that NATO countries will not help US in reopening the chokes Strait of Hormuz, he predicted that it “won’t be too long” before the Strait of Hormuz is secure.

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After France declined to join the task force to secure the Hormuz strait, Trump took a jibe at French President Emmanuel Macron and said, “Well, he’ll be out of office very soon. So, we’ll have to see. I don’t know.”

On trip to China:

Trump confirmed the earlier media reports that he has postponed his trip to China which was scheduled to take place from March 31 to April 2 amid the US-Israel war with Iran.

“We’re resetting the meeting, and it looks like it’ll take place in about five weeks. We’re working with China. They were fine with it,” the Republican leader added.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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