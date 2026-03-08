‘We’re winning the war by a lot’: Trump refuses to rule out sending US ground troops to Iran

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as White House Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, center, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listen while traveling aboard Air Force One en route from Dover Air Force Base, Del., to Miami, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

US President Donald Trump has refused to rule out deploying American ground troops in Iran, saying the option remains open as the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran continues.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he could consider sending troops at a later stage, including to secure enriched uranium believed to be stored at Iranian nuclear sites.

“We haven’t talked about it,” Trump said, according to The Guardian. “At some point maybe we will. It would be a great thing. Right now we’re just decimating them.”

Trump has also demanded what he described as an “unconditional surrender” from Iran’s leadership.

When asked what he meant, he said it meant Iran giving up the fight.

“I said unconditional. It’s where they cry uncle or when they can’t fight any longer and there’s nobody around to cry uncle,” he said.

At the same time, Trump ruled out asking Kurdish forces in Iraq to launch an invasion of Iran, saying the move would make the situation more complicated.

“I don’t want the Kurds going in,” he said. “They’re willing to go in, but I’ve told them I don’t want them going in. The war’s complicated enough without getting the Kurds involved.”

The US president made the remarks hours after attending a ceremony at Dover Air Force Base for American service members killed in the early days of the conflict. Trump said their deaths had not changed his position on continuing the war.

“No, we’re winning the war by a lot,” he said. “It will continue I’m sure for a little while but I’m very proud of the people.”

The war expanded after the United States joined Israeli airstrikes on Iran about a week ago. Trump said he did not know how long the fighting would continue.

“Whatever it takes,” he said when asked about the length of the conflict.