‘We’re winning the war by a lot’: Trump refuses to rule out sending US ground troops to Iran

3 min readMar 8, 2026 08:41 AM IST First published on: Mar 8, 2026 at 08:41 AM IST
TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters as White House Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, center, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listen while traveling aboard Air Force One en route from Dover Air Force Base, Del., to Miami, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

US President Donald Trump has refused to rule out deploying American ground troops in Iran, saying the option remains open as the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran continues.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he could consider sending troops at a later stage, including to secure enriched uranium believed to be stored at Iranian nuclear sites.

“We haven’t talked about it,” Trump said, according to The Guardian. “At some point maybe we will. It would be a great thing. Right now we’re just decimating them.”

Trump has also demanded what he described as an “unconditional surrender” from Iran’s leadership.

When asked what he meant, he said it meant Iran giving up the fight.

“I said unconditional. It’s where they cry uncle or when they can’t fight any longer and there’s nobody around to cry uncle,” he said.

At the same time, Trump ruled out asking Kurdish forces in Iraq to launch an invasion of Iran, saying the move would make the situation more complicated.

“I don’t want the Kurds going in,” he said. “They’re willing to go in, but I’ve told them I don’t want them going in. The war’s complicated enough without getting the Kurds involved.”

The US president made the remarks hours after attending a ceremony at Dover Air Force Base for American service members killed in the early days of the conflict. Trump said their deaths had not changed his position on continuing the war.

“No, we’re winning the war by a lot,” he said. “It will continue I’m sure for a little while but I’m very proud of the people.”

The war expanded after the United States joined Israeli airstrikes on Iran about a week ago. Trump said he did not know how long the fighting would continue.

“Whatever it takes,” he said when asked about the length of the conflict.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

