Trump ‘won’t stop Iran attacks till objectives are achieved’; Tehran on defiant stance, says ‘won’t negotiate’

US President Donald Trump said the conflict with Iran could continue for up to four weeks and warned that more American casualties are likely as military operations move ahead.

In a video address posted on Truth Social from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Trump said combat operations were continuing “in full force” and would not stop until “all of our objectives are achieved.”

“As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said. “And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is.”

US Central Command earlier confirmed that three American service members were killed during Operation Epic Fury, the joint US-Israeli campaign targeting Iranian military sites. Officials did not specify where the deaths occurred.

“We’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case, but America will avenge their deaths,” Trump added.

He said the campaign could last “about four weeks,” adding: “Combat operations continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved.”

Trump also said US and allied forces had struck hundreds of targets in Iran, including Revolutionary Guard facilities, air defence systems and naval assets. He confirmed that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in a recent missile strike.

“Iran’s formerly Supreme Leader… is dead,” Trump said, adding that parts of Iran’s military leadership had been eliminated.

Tehran rejects talks

Despite Trump saying he remains open to talks with new Iranian leadership, a top Iranian security official said on Monday that Iran “will not negotiate with the United States.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said the country’s military capability remained intact.

Speaking to ABC News, he said, “Nothing has changed,” adding that commanders killed in earlier strikes had been quickly replaced.

The latest remarks signal a widening gap between Washington’s call for talks and Tehran’s public rejection of negotiations as fighting continues.