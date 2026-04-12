‘Makes no difference’: Trump on whether Iran, US will make a deal

Trump also issued a sharp warning to China amid reports that Beijing may be preparing to support Tehran militarily.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 12, 2026 05:34 AM IST First published on: Apr 12, 2026 at 05:19 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has said it makes “no difference” to him whether Washington reaches a deal with Iran, even as negotiations between the two sides continue in Pakistan under a fragile two-week ceasefire.

Speaking to reporters, Trump struck a defiant tone, claiming the United States had already secured victory in the conflict.

“We’re in very deep negotiations with Iran. We win regardless. We’ve defeated them militarily… Whether we make a deal or not, it makes no difference to me the reason is because we’ve won,” he said.

He went on to assert that US forces had crippled Iran’s military capabilities.

“We have defeated their navy, their air force, their aircraft, their radar — and their leaders are all dead,” Trump claimed.

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Warning to China

Trump also issued a sharp warning to China amid reports that Beijing may be preparing to support Tehran militarily.

“If China does that, China is going to have big problems,” he said, referring to intelligence reports of possible shipments of air defence systems to Iran.

Also read Iran-US Ceasefire Talks in Islamabad Live Updates: Iran-US peace talks continue into night, as Trump says ‘no difference’ to him if deal struck

According to US media reports, the equipment could be routed through third countries to obscure its origin. The development comes ahead of Trump’s expected meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month.

Hormuz remains sticking point

Meanwhile, talks between US and Iranian delegations have stretched late into the night in Pakistan, with no breakthrough so far. Officials say the negotiations are ongoing but remain complicated, particularly over control of the Strait of Hormuz a vital global oil transit route.

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Iranian state-linked media described US proposals as “unacceptable”, accusing Washington of making “excessive demands” on multiple issues, including the strategic strait.

However, a Pakistani official told AFP that discussions were “progressing in the right direction” after two rounds of talks.

The negotiations are seen as a key test of whether the temporary ceasefire can be extended into a more durable agreement, even as sharp rhetoric from both sides underscores the fragility of the process.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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