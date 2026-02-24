Trump’s Iran war decision now rests on two ‘dealmakers’: Why Kushner and Witkoff hold the key to airstrikes

President Donald Trump leaves after an event to proclaim "Angel Family Day" in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/

US President Donald Trump will decide whether to launch airstrikes on Iran based in part on the advice of his envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, according to a report by The Guardian.

The newspaper reported that Trump has not taken a final decision and is waiting to see whether Iran is serious about reaching a deal to give up its ability to produce nuclear weapons.

The US administration expects Iran to send a fresh proposal this week before what officials have described as a last round of negotiations in Geneva on Thursday.

The talks will be led by Kushner and Witkoff. Their view on whether Tehran is delaying a deal “will shape Trump’s calculus”, the paper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

If no agreement is reached, Trump has told advisers he is considering limited strikes to increase pressure. If that fails, he has also discussed the option of a broader attack aimed at forcing change in Iran’s leadership, the report said.

Story continues below this ad

A US official told The Guardian that Witkoff has taken part in all meetings on Iran policy and is among those advising the president on the next steps.

Military options and concerns

Trump has received briefings on military options, including in the White House Situation Room last week, the newspaper reported. He has also sought views from senior officials across the administration.

Those advising him include Vice-President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs Chair Gen Dan Caine, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The Guardian reported that Vance has raised questions about the risks of strikes, especially whether they would succeed and how Iran might respond.

Story continues below this ad

Concerns inside the Pentagon include the limited stock of US anti-missile systems. When Trump ordered strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites last year, the US fired 30 Patriot missiles to block Iranian counterattacks, the largest such use in US history, the report said.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has warned that Tehran would respond strongly to any US attack.

US military build-up

As talks continue, the US has moved more military assets into the Middle East.

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford is expected to arrive in the region within days. It would join another carrier already deployed, along with F-35 and F-22 fighter jets, bombers and refuelling aircraft.

Story continues below this ad

The build-up would give Trump the option of a sustained air campaign rather than a limited strike like last year’s operation on sites at Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz.

Also read Iranian students hold first large anti-government protests since deadly January crackdown

However, there is uncertainty within the administration over whether airstrikes would be enough to force Iran into a deal or weaken its leadership.

Officials are also discussing possible alternatives, including allowing Iran limited nuclear enrichment strictly for medical research or civilian energy use.

Secretary of State Rubio is expected to brief Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the outcome of the talks during a visit later this week, the report added.

