‘Iran playing games for 47 years’: Trump criticises Tehran, Iran mission in Ghana hits back

Trump further alleged that Iran had targeted Americans over the years and suppressed protests at home.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 11, 2026 06:57 AM IST First published on: May 11, 2026 at 06:56 AM IST
Donald Trump-IranPresident Donald Trump gestures as he disembarks Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of “playing games” with the United States for decades, while an account linked to Iran’s mission in Ghana criticised his handling of the conflict, highlighting the widening war of words alongside stalled diplomacy.

In a post on Truth Social late Sunday, Trump said Iran had delayed negotiations for years and benefited from past US policy. “Iran has been playing games with the United States… for 47 years (delay, delay, delay!),” he wrote.

He also criticised former president Barack Obama, claiming his administration provided Iran with large financial relief. Trump referred to “hundreds of billions of dollars” and “$1.7 billion in cash” sent to Tehran, adding that Iran had taken advantage of US leadership at the time.

Trump further alleged that Iran had targeted Americans over the years and suppressed protests at home.

“They have been ‘tapping’ us along, keeping us waiting, killing our people… and destroying protests,” he said.

Iran-linked account responds

An account identified as Iran’s mission in Ghana pushed back, criticising Trump’s record in the region.
“Every regional base reduced to smoldering ash… gas prices soaring… and every remaining move on the board is a loss,” the account posted on X.

The post also referred to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting the US had lost control of key regional dynamics.

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The exchange comes as tensions remain high between Washington and Iran, with negotiations over a possible agreement yet to produce a breakthrough. Both sides have continued to trade accusations even as talks continue through intermediaries.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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