‘Iran playing games for 47 years’: Trump criticises Tehran, Iran mission in Ghana hits back

President Donald Trump gestures as he disembarks Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of “playing games” with the United States for decades, while an account linked to Iran’s mission in Ghana criticised his handling of the conflict, highlighting the widening war of words alongside stalled diplomacy.

In a post on Truth Social late Sunday, Trump said Iran had delayed negotiations for years and benefited from past US policy. “Iran has been playing games with the United States… for 47 years (delay, delay, delay!),” he wrote.

They will be laughing no longer! pic.twitter.com/ptJ9sDDjs9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 10, 2026

He also criticised former president Barack Obama, claiming his administration provided Iran with large financial relief. Trump referred to “hundreds of billions of dollars” and “$1.7 billion in cash” sent to Tehran, adding that Iran had taken advantage of US leadership at the time.

Trump further alleged that Iran had targeted Americans over the years and suppressed protests at home.

“They have been ‘tapping’ us along, keeping us waiting, killing our people… and destroying protests,” he said.

Iran-linked account responds

An account identified as Iran’s mission in Ghana pushed back, criticising Trump’s record in the region.

“Every regional base reduced to smoldering ash… gas prices soaring… and every remaining move on the board is a loss,” the account posted on X.

Trump's GREAT AGAIN:

— The Navy expelled in disgrace

— Every regional base reduced to smoldering ash

— the Strait gift-wrapped and surrendered to Iran

— Air defenses bone-dry and depleted depleted

— Gas prices soaring

— and every remaining move on the board is a loss.… https://t.co/TLt4WXS6Pp — Iran in Ghana (@IRAN_GHANA) May 10, 2026

The post also referred to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting the US had lost control of key regional dynamics.

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The exchange comes as tensions remain high between Washington and Iran, with negotiations over a possible agreement yet to produce a breakthrough. Both sides have continued to trade accusations even as talks continue through intermediaries.