Trump says Iran deal ‘very close’, praises Pakistan, says ‘I might go’ to Islamabad

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States is “very close” to reaching a deal with Iran and that he may travel to Pakistan if an agreement is signed there.

“We’re very close to making a deal with Iran,” Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for Las Vegas. “There’s a very good chance we’re going to make a deal.”

He said Iran had agreed on key issues, including its nuclear programme. “We had to make sure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon… They’ve agreed to almost everything,” he said.

JUST IN: President Trump said he could travel to Islamabad to seal a deal, praising Pakistan’s leadership and signaling he “might go” if an agreement is signed there:



“The field marshal has been great. The Prime Minister has been really great in Pakistan so I might go.”@pdoocy pic.twitter.com/W2CwvjutfC — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 16, 2026

Trump also claimed that Tehran was ready to hand over its stock of enriched uranium. “They’ve agreed to give us back the nuclear dust,” he said, referring to the material.

Talks between the two sides are expected to continue, with Trump saying the next round could take place soon. “Maybe, probably over the weekend,” he said.

He added that Pakistan could host the next phase of negotiations and said he may travel to Islamabad if a deal is finalised there. “If a deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go,” Trump said.

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Trump praised Pakistan’s leadership for its role in facilitating talks, referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir.

“The field marshal has been great. The prime minister has been really great in Pakistan, so I might go,” he said.

US Vice President JD Vance had earlier led a delegation to Islamabad for talks with Iranian officials, though no agreement was reached at that stage.

The developments come as Washington and Tehran continue negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme, with both sides discussing limits on uranium enrichment and steps to prevent further escalation.