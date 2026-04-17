Trump says Iran deal ‘very close’, praises Pakistan, says ‘I might go’ to Islamabad

Talks between the two sides are expected to continue, with Trump saying the next round could take place soon.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 17, 2026 05:36 AM IST First published on: Apr 17, 2026 at 05:35 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States is “very close” to reaching a deal with Iran and that he may travel to Pakistan if an agreement is signed there.

“We’re very close to making a deal with Iran,” Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for Las Vegas. “There’s a very good chance we’re going to make a deal.”

He said Iran had agreed on key issues, including its nuclear programme. “We had to make sure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon… They’ve agreed to almost everything,” he said.

Trump also claimed that Tehran was ready to hand over its stock of enriched uranium. “They’ve agreed to give us back the nuclear dust,” he said, referring to the material.

Talks between the two sides are expected to continue, with Trump saying the next round could take place soon. “Maybe, probably over the weekend,” he said.

He added that Pakistan could host the next phase of negotiations and said he may travel to Islamabad if a deal is finalised there. “If a deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go,” Trump said.

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Trump praised Pakistan’s leadership for its role in facilitating talks, referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir.

“The field marshal has been great. The prime minister has been really great in Pakistan, so I might go,” he said.

US Vice President JD Vance had earlier led a delegation to Islamabad for talks with Iranian officials, though no agreement was reached at that stage.

The developments come as Washington and Tehran continue negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme, with both sides discussing limits on uranium enrichment and steps to prevent further escalation.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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