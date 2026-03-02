Why US attacked Iran: Trump answers key questions in first briefing since Khamenei killing

Donald Trump says US objectives in Iran include destroying nuclear capabilities and sustaining strikes for up to five weeks if necessary.

Written by: Nischai Vats
3 min readMar 3, 2026 12:04 AM IST First published on: Mar 2, 2026 at 11:48 PM IST
trump on iran warPresident Donald Trump speaking before participating in a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump, in his address during the Medal of Honour ceremony at the White House on Monday, said that Iran ignored Washington’s warning not to restart its nuclear program and added that America’s objectives in the conflict are “clear” which includes destroying Tehran’s nuclear capabilities, ending its nuclear ambitions and wrecking its navy.

This comes after the US president pressed ahead with military strikes against Iran and on Sunday said that the US military intends to sustain its assault on Tehran for “four to five weeks” if necessary.

“Iran refused to cease their pursuit of nuclear weapons,” said Trump referring to Tehran ignoring White House’s warnings with respect to their nuclear program.

A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai. (AP Photo)
A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai. (AP Photo)

The US president added that Iran “can’t continue to arm, fund and direct terrorist armies outside their borders.” Earlier, the Republican leader had said in an interview with CNN that a “big wave” in the Iran war is yet to come.

Providing updates in the ongoing operation, Trump set an initial projection of four-five weeks and said that the mission is “substantially ahead” of time. He added that the US has the “capability to go far longer.”

The president said the strikes, which began jointly with Israel on Saturday, are projected to ensure that the Islamic nation “can never obtain a nuclear weapon.”

He further added Iran’s clerical regime was “on the road to getting one legitimately” under an agreement signed by former President Barack Obama.

Detailing about the negotiation talks with Iran which was stalled and led to strikes and war in the region, Trump said, “We thought we had a deal, but then they backed out. And they came back and we thought we had a deal, and they backed out.”

Trump had earlier said in an interview that it “won’t be difficult” for Washington and Tel Aviv to maintain the intensity of the attack as he cautioned that more American casualties may occur, after US Central Command confirmed the deaths of four service members during the Iran operation.

Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers. Experience Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects. Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats. Expertise His core areas of focus include: US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts. US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences. Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More

