Why US attacked Iran: Trump answers key questions in first briefing since Khamenei killing

President Donald Trump speaking before participating in a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump, in his address during the Medal of Honour ceremony at the White House on Monday, said that Iran ignored Washington’s warning not to restart its nuclear program and added that America’s objectives in the conflict are “clear” which includes destroying Tehran’s nuclear capabilities, ending its nuclear ambitions and wrecking its navy.

This comes after the US president pressed ahead with military strikes against Iran and on Sunday said that the US military intends to sustain its assault on Tehran for “four to five weeks” if necessary.

“Iran refused to cease their pursuit of nuclear weapons,” said Trump referring to Tehran ignoring White House’s warnings with respect to their nuclear program.

A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai. (AP Photo)

The US president added that Iran “can’t continue to arm, fund and direct terrorist armies outside their borders.” Earlier, the Republican leader had said in an interview with CNN that a “big wave” in the Iran war is yet to come.

.@POTUS: "Our objectives are clear. First, we're destroying Iran's missile capabilities… Second, we're annihilating their navy… Third, we're ensuring that the world's number one sponsor of terror can never obtain a nuclear weapon… And finally, we're ensuring that the…

Providing updates in the ongoing operation, Trump set an initial projection of four-five weeks and said that the mission is “substantially ahead” of time. He added that the US has the “capability to go far longer.”

The president said the strikes, which began jointly with Israel on Saturday, are projected to ensure that the Islamic nation “can never obtain a nuclear weapon.”

He further added Iran’s clerical regime was “on the road to getting one legitimately” under an agreement signed by former President Barack Obama.

Detailing about the negotiation talks with Iran which was stalled and led to strikes and war in the region, Trump said, “We thought we had a deal, but then they backed out. And they came back and we thought we had a deal, and they backed out.”

Trump had earlier said in an interview that it “won’t be difficult” for Washington and Tel Aviv to maintain the intensity of the attack as he cautioned that more American casualties may occur, after US Central Command confirmed the deaths of four service members during the Iran operation.