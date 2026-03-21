Trump considers ‘winding down’ Iran war as US is close to achieving 5 military objectives

Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz "will have to be guarded and policed" by other nations that use it (File photo).

US President Donald Trump has indicated he could ease the intensity of the conflict with Iran, saying US forces are nearing their key military targets. He also maintained that responsibility for safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz should lie with nations dependent on the route, adding that the United States is not one of them.

Energy markets worldwide have remained volatile after Tehran effectively sealed off the critical maritime corridor following the outbreak of hostilities last month. At the same time, Iran’s newly installed Supreme Leader declared that the country had dealt a “dizzying blow” to its opponents.

Trump has previously hinted that the war was approaching a conclusion, even as violence continued to escalate. This week, the White House requested an additional $200 billion to maintain operations, while more American troops and naval resources move toward the region.