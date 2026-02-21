What Trump said on trade with India after US Supreme Court ruling on sweeping tariffs

India-US trade deal remains unchanged, Trump says, even after the US Supreme Court invalidated his broader reciprocal tariff regime.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readFeb 21, 2026 02:57 AM IST First published on: Feb 21, 2026 at 02:00 AM IST
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairsUS President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: AP file)

India-US Trade Deal: US President Donald Trump said on Friday that India will continue to pay the 18 per cent tariffs despite a ruling by the United States Supreme Court invalidating his sweeping reciprocal tariffs.

The US and India have struck an interim trade agreement under which Washington decreased tariffs to 18 per cent from the previous 50 per cent. New Delhi, on the other hand, agreed to impose zero tariffs on US goods.

However, the Supreme Court, earlier in the day, ruled 6-3 that Trump’s sweeping tariffs on goods from nearly all partner countries had violated federal law.

Trump, who called the court’s decision “deeply disappointing”, said “nothing changes”, while responding to a question about the impact the ruling is going to make on the India-US trade deal. The deal is expected to be signed by the end of March.

“Nothing changes. They’ll be paying tariffs, and we will not be paying tariffs. This is a reversal of what used to be. PM Modi is a great gentleman, a great man. He was much smarter than the people he was against. In terms of the US, He was ripping us off. So, we made a deal with India. A fair deal now. We are not paying tariffs to them, and they are. We did a little flip,” Trump told the reporters.

Story continues below this ad

What India-US interim deal says

The United States and India earlier announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade, reaffirming their commitment to a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) launched by President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025.

As part of the framework, India has agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US agricultural and food products, including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

On the other hand, the United States will impose a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent on goods originating in India, including textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber products, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal goods and certain machinery.

Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs

However, the US Supreme Court held that the President did not possess the authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose extensive import duties on goods from nearly all US trading partners.

Story continues below this ad

Trump vows escalation, announces 10% tariff

Reacting at a lengthy press conference, Trump announced that he will sign an executive order imposing a 10% global tariff under Section 122, though those tariffs would be limited to 150 days unless extended legislatively.

“Income coming in from tariffs will increase,” Trump said. “The Supreme Court made my ability to impose tariffs more powerful,” he added, arguing that the ruling had opened alternative pathways.

“I will go in a stronger direction now,” Trump said.

At one point, he remarked, “I could do anything I want to do, but I can’t charge any money,” and also asserted, “I am allowed to impose an embargo.”

Story continues below this ad

Trump said the ruling would not “substantially constrain” his tariff authority going forward and mentioned other legal avenues, including the Trade Expansion Act and the Tariff Act of 1930. He acknowledged that those options would involve “a little bit longer process.”

“Their decision is incorrect. But it doesn’t matter because we have very powerful alternatives,” Trump said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments