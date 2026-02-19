Trump’s hardline immigration policy of detention hit as US federal court intervenes

A US federal judge has dismissed a ruling that backed a controversial immigration enforcement measure introduced under the Donald Trump administration, reported news agency Reuters. The policy required thousands of detainees to remain in custody without the option of bond.

Sunshine Sykes, a US District Judge based in Riverside, California, set aside the earlier decision issued by the Board of Immigration Appeals. She concluded that officials failed to follow a prior directive she had issued that deemed the policy itself unlawful.

Earlier this month, a split federal appeals panel upheld the policy of the Trump government. The 2–1 ruling from the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals was the first time an appellate court backed the measure, even as hundreds of lower-court judges across the country found it unlawful.