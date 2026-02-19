Trump’s hardline immigration policy of detention hit as US federal court intervenes

A US federal judge overturns a ruling that supported mandatory detention of migrants without bond, dealing a major legal setback to a controversial immigration enforcement policy.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 07:48 AM IST
Donald Trump immigration policy.Earlier this month, a split federal appeals panel upheld the detention policy of the Trump government (File photo).
A US federal judge has dismissed a ruling that backed a controversial immigration enforcement measure introduced under the Donald Trump administration, reported news agency Reuters. The policy required thousands of detainees to remain in custody without the option of bond.

Sunshine Sykes, a US District Judge based in Riverside, California, set aside the earlier decision issued by the Board of Immigration Appeals. She concluded that officials failed to follow a prior directive she had issued that deemed the policy itself unlawful.

Earlier this month, a split federal appeals panel upheld the policy of the Trump government. The 2–1 ruling from the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals was the first time an appellate court backed the measure, even as hundreds of lower-court judges across the country found it unlawful.

As per NBC, US federal immigration law states that “applicants for admission” to the United States must be held in mandatory detention while their cases move through immigration courts and are not eligible for bond hearings.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

