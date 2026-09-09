Trump gave aide Natalie Harp $45,000: Why holiday cash gift is under scrutiny

US President Donald Trump gave $45,000 cash (approximately 42.8 lakh) gifts to three White House aides, including Natalie Harp, and $20,000 (about ₹19 lakh) to another, according to newly released financial disclosures. The payments prompted questions about federal ethics rules governing government employees, The Washington Post reported.

The gifts of $45,000 each to executive assistant Natalie Harp, communications adviser Margo Martin, and deputy director of Oval Office operations Chamberlain Harris, as well as a $20,000 gift for director of Oval Office operations Walt Nauta, were noted in the staffers’ annual financial disclosure forms that were published by the administration last week.

Natalie Harp, an executive assistant to US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP) Natalie Harp, an executive assistant to US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Margo Martin with US President Margo Martin with US President Donald Trump . (Instagram/@margomartin)

Harp, Martin and Harris make $150,000 (about ₹1.43 crore) annually, and Nauta is paid $175,000 a year, according to the White House’s salary disclosure report to Congress. The disclosures described the payments as holiday cash gifts.