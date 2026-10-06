Trump approves firing squad execution for 2009 Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan

The Pentagon announced late on Monday that President Donald Trump has approved death by firing squad for Nidal Hasan, who was convicted for his role in the fatal 2009 mass shooting at Fort Hood in Texas. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell posted on X that the recommendation came directly from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who will set the timeline and venue for the execution.

Recalling the event, Parnell noted that Hasan opened fire on unarmed troops while shouting “Allahu Akbar”, resulting in 13 deaths and 32 injuries. “Judgement day for Hasan has finally come,” Parnell stated.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has recommended — and President Donald J. Trump has approved — death by U.S. Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan, the jihadist who opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009. He killed 13 people and wounded 32 others while shouting “Allahu Akbar” during the attack. The Secretary of the Army will set the time and place of the execution. Judgement day for Hasan has finally come. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) October 5, 2026

In a follow-up post, Hegseth echoed the sentiment, writing: “Justice.”

Is firing squad legal in the US?

Execution by firing squad is authorised in five US states — Idaho, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Utah. Three executions by firing squad were carried out by South Carolina after the inmates chose the method in 2025. Before that, a firing squad execution was carried out in 2010 in Utah.

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From the archives | OPINION: What should we make of Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan,who apparently killed 13 innocent people at Fort Hood?

The Nidal Hasan Case

On November 5, 2009, US. Army Major Nidal Hasan, a military psychiatrist, carried out a deadly mass shooting at the Soldier Readiness Processing Center inside the Fort Hood military post near Killeen, Texas. Armed with an FN Five-seven semi-automatic handgun, Hasan opened fire on unarmed troops preparing for deployment, killing 13 people-including a pregnant soldier-and wounding 32 others while shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

The rampage ended when civilian responders engaged him in a gunfight, shooting him multiple times and leaving him paralysed from the waist down. Prior investigations revealed Hasan had been radicalised after getting in touch with extremist Islamic figures, including radical cleric Anwar al-Awlaki.

Hasan was charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice and faced a court-martial in August 2013, where he represented himself and admitted to have carried out the attack. He claimed his motive was to protect Taliban leaders abroad. A military jury convicted him on 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted premeditated murder, subsequently sentencing him to death.

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Since his conviction, Hasan has remained incarcerated on military death row at the United States Disciplinary Barracks in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.