Trump fires Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he’s removing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and will nominate Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin in her place.
Trump said he’ll make Noem a “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas,” a new security initiative that he said would focus on the Western Hemisphere.
Making the announcement on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026.”
Praising the outgoing DHS Secretary Noem, Trump said, “The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland’.”
During Donald Trump’s second tenure as president, Noem has become the first Cabinet secretary to leave. Her tenure was marked with several controversies, including immigration enforcement tactics which met with rigorous protests from the American people in states across the country and lawsuits.
Detailing about Senator Markwayne Mullin’s work, Trump wrote, “Serving 10 years in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate, Markwayne has done a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma, where I won all 77 out of 77 Counties — in 2016, 2020, and 2024!”