‘Shots fired’: Inside Washington Hilton attack, how President Trump was escorted

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and other key officials were evacuated from the upscale Washington Hilton hotel on Saturday night local time after a gunman opened fire during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The United States Secret Service said that officers secured the venue and detained a suspect later identified as Cole Tomas Allen (31).

Trump was swiftly escorted off the stage by Secret Service after shots were fired. Vice President JD Vance and several members of Trump’s Cabinet who were also in attendance were also rushed out.

Several US Secret Service agents yelled, “shots fired” during the event, according to pool reports.