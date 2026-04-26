‘Shots fired’: Inside Washington Hilton attack, how President Trump was escorted

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and other key officials were evacuated from the upscale Washington Hilton hotel on Saturday night local time after a gunman opened fire during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
The United States Secret Service said that officers secured the venue and detained a suspect later identified as Cole Tomas Allen (31).
Trump was swiftly escorted off the stage by Secret Service after shots were fired. Vice President JD Vance and several members of Trump’s Cabinet who were also in attendance were also rushed out.
Several US Secret Service agents yelled, “shots fired” during the event, according to pool reports.
The dinner, organised by the White House Correspondents’ Association, dates back to 1921 and draws the president, officials and journalists each year. This year marked Trump’s first appearance at the event as a president.
Inside the ballroom
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were on stage at the Washington Hilton close to 8.30pm ET during the dinner programme, CNN reported.
Outside the ballroom, a man moved toward a security checkpoint with a shotgun, triggering an exchange of fire with US Secret Service personnel, according to footage released later. Within moments, officers overpowered the suspect before he could enter the hall, where senior administration officials, lawmakers and journalists were gathered.
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For those inside the ballroom, the source of the noise was not immediately clear. Trump did not recognise it as gunfire at first, later saying he thought it sounded like a tray of plates falling.
Here’s what we know so far about the sequence of events:
Sequence of events
This is how events unfolded through the night (Eastern Time), according to media reports.
8:35pm (approx): Gunshots ring out inside the Washington Hilton. Guests take cover. Secret Service agents move US President Trump and senior officials out.
8:52pm: CNN reports that Trump is safe, citing a source.
9pm: Secret Service agents shout “shots fired”, according to pool reports. An agent says over the radio that officers have a suspect in custody.
9:17pm: Trump posts on Truth Social that authorities have apprehended the shooter. CNN reports that Trump wants to return to the venue; Secret Service advises against it.
9:36pm: Trump says law enforcement has asked him to leave the premises and that he will return to the White House. He says the dinner will be rescheduled.
9:39pm: Secret Service confirms that officers have one person in custody.
10:04pm: CNN reports that a Secret Service agent has been shot, citing multiple sources.
10:29pm: Trump shares video footage that appears to show the start of the shooting, followed by an image of the suspect.
10:30 – 10:33pm: Trump addresses reporters at the White House alongside FBI Director Kash Patel and Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche. The US President says investigators view the suspect as a “lone wolf” and describes a man charging a security checkpoint with weapons.
10:50 – 11:16pm (approx): US media identify the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, citing law enforcement sources.
What Trump said
Soon after Trump was rushed to safety, the US president held a presser where he shared preliminary details.
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Describing the moment after the gunshots were heard, Trump said: “The first lady and I were off the stage.”
He said authorities traced the suspect to California and described the incident as the act of a lone attacker, pending further investigation. “A man armed with multiple weapons wearing a bulletproof vest charged a security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, wounding a law enforcement officer,” he said.
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