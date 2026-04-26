Trump evacuated after security incident at White House correspondents dinner; no sign of injuries 

The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall as guests ducked under tables by the hundreds.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 26, 2026 06:51 AM IST First published on: Apr 26, 2026 at 06:43 AM IST
trumpUS President Donald Trump) (AP file photo)

US President Donald Trump and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after an unspecified threat. There did not immediately appear to be any injuries.

The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall as guests ducked under tables by the hundreds. “Out of the way, sir!” someone yelled. Others yelled to duck. 

Many guests subsequently evacuated the room. This marked Trump’s first time attending the dinner since 2015.

Dinner attendees immediately stopped talking and people started screaming “Get down, get down! “Hundreds of guests dove under the tables as ⁠Secret Service officers ⁠in combat gear ran into the dining room. Trump and ⁠the first ‌lady had bent down behind ​the dais before being ‌hustled out by Secret Service officers.

Many of the 2,600 attendees took cover ‌while waiters ​fled ​to the front ​of the dining hall. Shortly before being escorted off the ​stage by security, Melania Trump appeared ⁠to react to something in the crowd and had a concerned look on ‌her face, ⁠according to a live feed from CSPAN.

(This is a developing story. Refresh for further updates)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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