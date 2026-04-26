Trump evacuated after security incident at White House correspondents dinner; no sign of injuries 

US President Donald Trump and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after an unspecified threat. There did not immediately appear to be any injuries.

Gunshots heard in the background as the U.S. Secret Service evacuates President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump off the stage at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/OijTD9Zx0g — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 26, 2026

The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall as guests ducked under tables by the hundreds. “Out of the way, sir!” someone yelled. Others yelled to duck.

Many guests subsequently evacuated the room. This marked Trump’s first time attending the dinner since 2015.

Dinner attendees immediately stopped talking and people started screaming “Get down, get down! “Hundreds of guests dove under the tables as ⁠Secret Service officers ⁠in combat gear ran into the dining room. Trump and ⁠the first ‌lady had bent down behind ​the dais before being ‌hustled out by Secret Service officers.

Many of the 2,600 attendees took cover ‌while waiters ​fled ​to the front ​of the dining hall. Shortly before being escorted off the ​stage by security, Melania Trump appeared ⁠to react to something in the crowd and had a concerned look on ‌her face, ⁠according to a live feed from CSPAN.

(This is a developing story. Refresh for further updates)