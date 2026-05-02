‘We are like pirates’: Donald Trump defends seizure of oil tanker amid claimed Iran blockade

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Ocala International Airport, in Ocala Fla. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has likened American naval operations to piracy, boasting that US forces intercepted and seized oil shipments as part of what he described as a blockade targeting Iran.

Detailing the incidents, Trump said a massive tanker carrying more than two million barrels of oil was forced to turn back after US naval officers warned its captain that weapons were trained on the vessel.