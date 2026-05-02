‘We are like pirates’: Donald Trump defends seizure of oil tanker amid claimed Iran blockade

Trump’s characterisation of the operations and reference to a “blockade” could signal a significant escalation, raising legal and geopolitical concerns.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 2, 2026 11:58 AM IST First published on: May 2, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST
Trump Iran USPresident Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Ocala International Airport, in Ocala Fla. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has likened American naval operations to piracy, boasting that US forces intercepted and seized oil shipments as part of what he described as a blockade targeting Iran.

Detailing the incidents, Trump said a massive tanker carrying more than two million barrels of oil was forced to turn back after US naval officers warned its captain that weapons were trained on the vessel.

The ship, he said, eventually complied and reversed course after repeated warnings broadcast over long-range loudspeakers.

In another encounter, Trump described a more aggressive operation in which a vessel allegedly ignored instructions and attempted to breach US naval defences. American forces, he claimed, fired at the ship’s engine room from miles away, disabling it before boarding and taking control of the vessel and its cargo.

“We took over the ship. We took over the cargo, took over the oil. It’s a very profitable business… we are like pirates,” Trump said.

The remarks come against the backdrop of rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the US increasing its military presence in key waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz a vital route for global oil supplies.

Story continues below this ad

While maritime interceptions have precedent, Trump’s characterisation of the operations and reference to a “blockade” could signal a significant escalation, raising legal and geopolitical concerns. Iran has not yet responded to the claims, and independent confirmation of the incidents remains unavailable.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments