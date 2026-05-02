‘We are like pirates’: Donald Trump defends seizure of oil tanker amid claimed Iran blockade

US President Donald Trump has likened American naval operations to piracy, boasting that US forces intercepted and seized oil shipments as part of what he described as a blockade targeting Iran.
Detailing the incidents, Trump said a massive tanker carrying more than two million barrels of oil was forced to turn back after US naval officers warned its captain that weapons were trained on the vessel.
The ship, he said, eventually complied and reversed course after repeated warnings broadcast over long-range loudspeakers.
In another encounter, Trump described a more aggressive operation in which a vessel allegedly ignored instructions and attempted to breach US naval defences. American forces, he claimed, fired at the ship’s engine room from miles away, disabling it before boarding and taking control of the vessel and its cargo.
“We took over the ship. We took over the cargo, took over the oil. It’s a very profitable business… we are like pirates,” Trump said.
VIDEO | Florida: US President Donald Trump says, "US Navy ship seizures are ‘very profitable’; we’re like pirates."— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2026
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/BwZzlhQzBw
The remarks come against the backdrop of rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the US increasing its military presence in key waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz a vital route for global oil supplies.
While maritime interceptions have precedent, Trump’s characterisation of the operations and reference to a “blockade” could signal a significant escalation, raising legal and geopolitical concerns. Iran has not yet responded to the claims, and independent confirmation of the incidents remains unavailable.