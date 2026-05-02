Donald Trump says US could ‘take over’ Cuba ‘almost immediately’

The White House said the move was aimed at increasing pressure on Havana, citing concerns over national security.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 2, 2026 08:01 AM IST First published on: May 2, 2026 at 08:01 AM IST
TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach Fla. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said the United States could “take over” Cuba “almost immediately” and signalled a possible naval deployment, as his administration widened sanctions targeting the Cuban government and its affiliates.

Speaking at an event, Trump said: “Cuba, which we will be taking over almost immediately,” adding that the island nation had “problems”. He suggested the move could follow US military operations linked to Iran.

“On the way back… we’ll have one of our big… aircraft carriers… come in, stop about 100 yards offshore,” he said, adding: “They’ll say ‘thank you very much. We give up.’”

Trump also signed an executive order broadening US sanctions, according to Reuters, targeting individuals and entities linked to Cuba’s security apparatus, as well as sectors including energy, mining, financial services and defence.

US officials told Reuters the order allows action against “any foreign person” operating in key parts of the Cuban economy and enables secondary sanctions on those doing business with blacklisted entities.

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The White House said the move was aimed at increasing pressure on Havana, citing concerns over national security and alleged links to Iran and groups such as Hezbollah.

Cuba rejected the measures. Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said the sanctions were “unilateral coercive measures” that violate international law.

“The US has no right whatsoever to impose measures against Cuba or against third countries,” he said, adding: “They will not intimidate us.”

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The latest step marks a widening of restrictions, with potential impact on non-US companies dealing with Cuba. A former US sanctions official said firms in oil, mining and banking could now face penalties even if they had previously kept operations separate from the United States.

The measures come as Washington steps up pressure on Havana, which Trump has repeatedly said is close to collapse. The US has also tightened energy supplies to Cuba in recent months, contributing to fuel shortages and power cuts on the island.

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Cuba has maintained that its political system is not open to negotiation and has accused Washington of trying to impose economic pressure on its population.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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