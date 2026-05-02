Donald Trump says US could ‘take over’ Cuba ‘almost immediately’

President Donald Trump speaks at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach Fla. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said the United States could “take over” Cuba “almost immediately” and signalled a possible naval deployment, as his administration widened sanctions targeting the Cuban government and its affiliates.

Speaking at an event, Trump said: “Cuba, which we will be taking over almost immediately,” adding that the island nation had “problems”. He suggested the move could follow US military operations linked to Iran.

“On the way back… we’ll have one of our big… aircraft carriers… come in, stop about 100 yards offshore,” he said, adding: “They’ll say ‘thank you very much. We give up.’”

Trump also signed an executive order broadening US sanctions, according to Reuters, targeting individuals and entities linked to Cuba’s security apparatus, as well as sectors including energy, mining, financial services and defence.

US officials told Reuters the order allows action against “any foreign person” operating in key parts of the Cuban economy and enables secondary sanctions on those doing business with blacklisted entities.

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The White House said the move was aimed at increasing pressure on Havana, citing concerns over national security and alleged links to Iran and groups such as Hezbollah.

Cuba rejected the measures. Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said the sanctions were “unilateral coercive measures” that violate international law.

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will be taking over Cuba almost immediately.



"On the way back, what we'll do, on the way back from Iran we'll have one our big maybe the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier the biggest in the world we'll have that come in, stop about a… pic.twitter.com/JJcLMLg12I — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) May 2, 2026

“The US has no right whatsoever to impose measures against Cuba or against third countries,” he said, adding: “They will not intimidate us.”

The latest step marks a widening of restrictions, with potential impact on non-US companies dealing with Cuba. A former US sanctions official said firms in oil, mining and banking could now face penalties even if they had previously kept operations separate from the United States.

The measures come as Washington steps up pressure on Havana, which Trump has repeatedly said is close to collapse. The US has also tightened energy supplies to Cuba in recent months, contributing to fuel shortages and power cuts on the island.

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Cuba has maintained that its political system is not open to negotiation and has accused Washington of trying to impose economic pressure on its population.