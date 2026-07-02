Trump reports over $2.2 billion in income, crypto earnings draw Democratic scrutiny

US President Donald Trump has been accused of “brazen crypto corruption” after his annual filings for 2025 with the US Office of Government Ethics revealed exponential gains after returning to the White House in his second term.

The filings also revealed that he gained at least 2.2 billion USD, including a whopping 1.4 billion USD from his family’s cryptocurrency businesses, generated within a year of his second term. The 927-page filings revealed that Trump earned more than 2.2 billion USD in one year from his real estate, golf resorts, branded merchandise, licensing deals and court settlements, The Guardian reported.

After a set of extraordinary crypto gains stood out, Elizabeth Warren, the top Democrat on the Senate banking committee, said the figures show why the US Congress needed to act, the report added.

She said, “The crypto legislation heading to the Senate floor must prevent the president, vice-president, senior administration officials, members of Congress, and their families from profiting off the crypto industry,” said Warren. “If it does not, it will only turbocharge Donald Trump’s brazen crypto corruption.”

In the filings, a few cryptocurrency ventures stood out for making huge amounts of money. World Liberty Financial, a joint venture between the Trump family and the family of Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, earned more than 500 million USD from selling governance tokens. Another company, CIC Digital LLC, made more than 600 million USD from Trump-branded meme coins, which were launched just days before his second inauguration.

Democrats call Trump ‘the most corrupt president in American history’

Juliana Stratton, Illinois’ lieutenant governor and a Democratic Senate candidate, criticised Trump on social media, saying his “endless greed is disgusting”. She accused him of using the power of the presidency to earn billions while many American families struggle to afford basic necessities.

Donald Trump uses the office of the president to make billions while American families struggle to afford their basic needs. His infinite greed is disgusting. https://t.co/MOqQw8mRDb — Juliana Stratton (@JulianaStratton) June 30, 2026

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, said the financial disclosures showed how Trump profited from cryptocurrency. He said that Trump became richer while many investors lost money.

Tim Walz, Minnesota’s governor and the Democratic vice-presidential nominee in the 2024 election, called Trump “the most corrupt president in American history”. Walz has been a frequent target of investigations by the Trump administration into Minnesota’s social welfare programmes.

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Top Democrat Warren says Trump admin benefited UAE

The latest disclosures add to ongoing controversy over the Trump family’s involvement in crypto businesses.

In June 2025, the Ultimate Fighting Championship said it would pay fighter bonuses in USD1, a stablecoin (type of cryptocurrency) linked to World Liberty Financial, at a mixed martial arts event held on the White House South Lawn for Trump’s birthday. World Liberty Financial also acted as an official sponsor of the event.

Democratic lawmakers are now calling for a full investigation into it. Elizabeth Warren has raised concerns after reports that officials linked to the UAE invested around 500 million USD in World Liberty Financial. She said that following the investment, the Trump administration made several decisions that benefited the UAE, including on AI chip exports, calling it a possible “pay-to-play” arrangement, says a report by the Guardian.

Warren and four other senators have asked for congressional hearings into the deal, which involved Abu Dhabi-linked investors buying a 49% stake in World Liberty Financial shortly before Trump’s inauguration. Separately, Adam Schiff, a US senator, is leading an inquiry into the crypto exchange Binance over alleged sanctions evasion linked to Iran.

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A proposal to stop the president, vice-president, members of Congress and their families from owning or promoting crypto businesses was rejected by the US Senate banking committee. However, the broader Clarity Act still moved forward.

Trump says ‘I made a lot of money before becoming President’

When asked about the financial disclosures on Wednesday, Trump said, “I made a lot of money before I became president”, says a report by the Guardian.

During his second term, Trump and his family invested heavily in cryptocurrency and digital asset businesses. At the start of last year, he said he wanted the US to become the “crypto capital of the world”.