Donald Trump considers new national security tariffs after Supreme Court ruling, reports

US President Donald Trump’s administration is considering new national security tariffs on a half-dozen industries after a Supreme Court decision last week that invalidated many ⁠of ​his second-term levies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The new tariffs, to be issued under Section ​232 ​of the Trade Expansion Act ⁠of 1962, would be separate from a 15% global ‌levy Trump announced on Saturday, the report said, citing people familiar with the plans.