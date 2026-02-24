Donald Trump considers new national security tariffs after Supreme Court ruling, reports

The new tariffs, to be issued under Section ​232 ​of the Trade Expansion Act ⁠of 1962, would be separate from a 15% global ‌levy Trump announced on Saturday, the report said, citing people familiar with the plans.

By: Reuters
Feb 24, 2026
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump arrives for an event to proclaim "Angel Family Day" in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US President Donald Trump’s administration is considering new national security tariffs on a half-dozen industries after a Supreme Court decision last week that invalidated many ⁠of ​his second-term levies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The White House did not immediately ⁠respond to ⁠a Reuters request for comment.

The US Supreme Court last week ⁠struck ‌down Trump’s sweeping tariffs ​that he pursued under ‌a law meant for use in national emergencies. In response, Trump ‌imposed a ​temporary tariff ​of ​10% on US imports from all countries before ​raising it to 15%.

The new levies ⁠could cover industries like large-scale batteries, cast iron and iron fittings, ‌plastic ⁠piping, industrial chemicals and power grid and telecom equipment, the report ​added.

