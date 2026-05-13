Musk, Tim Cook, Kelly Ortberg and more: Meet the top CEOs accompanying Trump to China

Top US executives from tech giants to agriculture have been invited to join President Donald Trump as he is set to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday for his highly anticipated summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Trump said he would urge Xi Jinping to “open up” to US business on his way to the summit, adding that Nvidia’s Jensen Huang to a group of CEOs travelling with him when he stopped in Alaska en route.

Trump will be the first president to visit China in nearly a decade and is eager to land some economic wins and prop up public approval ratings bruised by his war with Iran.

President Donald Trump waves from the stairs of Air Force One as he boards upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Tuesday, May 12, 2026, for a trip to China to meet President Xi Jinping. (AP Photo) President Donald Trump waves from the stairs of Air Force One as he boards upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Tuesday, May 12, 2026, for a trip to China to meet President Xi Jinping. (AP Photo)

Here’s a look at some of the CEOs travelling with Trump:

Elon Musk: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk once led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency before exiting the controversial agency in spring 2025. The department itself was shut down later that year. Musk’s relationship with Trump turned turbulent last summer after a public feud in which the billionaire accused the administration, without evidence, of hiding information related to Jeffrey Epstein. He later admitted regretting some of his posts on X.

Since then, Musk has shifted focus back to Tesla and his other ventures. With major business interests in China, Musk has made multiple visits to the country. He is also facing pressure in Europe, where French prosecutors are pursuing charges tied to child sexual abuse material, deepfakes, disinformation and alleged AI-related misconduct on X and Grok. Separately, Musk remains locked in a legal battle with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Tim Cook: Apple CEO Tim Cook is preparing to step down after nearly 15 years at the helm of the tech giant. Cook recently announced he will hand over CEO responsibilities to Apple hardware chief John Ternus on September 1, while staying on as executive chairman.

Under Cook, Apple’s valuation surged by more than $3.6 trillion during the iPhone boom. But his tenure also required careful navigation of US-China tensions, especially during the Trump-era trade wars. Cook previously convinced Trump to spare the iPhone from first-term tariffs, but faced tougher challenges during Trump’s current administration.

While Trump pushed Apple to shift manufacturing back to the US, Cook reduced tariff exposure by moving production for US-bound iPhones to India and securing exemptions after pledging a $600 billion US investment.

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Kelly Ortberg: Boeing CEO Robert “Kelly” Ortberg, who took charge in 2024 after previously leading Rockwell Collins, has spent much of his first year trying to stabilise the aerospace giant amid regulatory troubles, production setbacks and mounting financial pressure.

Ortberg had earlier said the US-China trade war would not derail Boeing’s recovery, despite Chinese airlines resisting deliveries of Boeing aircraft. Beijing’s retaliatory tariffs, raised to 125% after Trump hiked duties on Chinese goods, sharply increased costs for American-made jets.

Still, Boeing’s exposure to China has reduced over time, with fewer aircraft now being delivered there. The company nevertheless remains in talks with Beijing over a potential major aircraft deal.

Who else is travelling?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

CEO Jensen Huang BlackRock CEO Larry Fink

CEO Larry Fink Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman

CEO Stephen Schwarzman Cargill CEO Brian Sikes

CEO Brian Sikes Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser

CEO Jane Fraser Coherent CEO Jim Anderson

CEO Jim Anderson GE Aerospace CEO H. Lawrence Culp

CEO H. Lawrence Culp Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon

CEO David Solomon Illumina CEO Jacob Thaysen

CEO Jacob Thaysen Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach

CEO Michael Miebach Meta President Dina Powell McCormick

President Dina Powell McCormick Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra

CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon

CEO Cristiano Amon Visa CEO Ryan McInerney

Chuck Robbins, chief executive and chairman of Cisco, had also been invited to be a part of the trip, “but is unable to due to earnings,” BBC reported, citing a company spokeswoman.

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US-CHINA · CEO DIPLOMACY Inside Trump's CEO entourage to Beijing — who's in, who's out, what they want Cook's farewell trip, Musk's notable absence, and a US-China trade truce on the line. A four-chapter breakdown. Chapter The Entourage Musk's Year Cook's Farewell Each Side's Asks CHAPTER 01 The corporate cast flying to Beijing THE TRIP A high-profile delegation, a fragile truce Trump heads to Beijing with a packed roster of American CEOs as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent runs parallel talks with Chinese officials in South Korea to preserve last year's trade truce. The visit includes meetings with President Xi Jinping, a state banquet, and a stop at the Temple of Heaven. CEOs travelling with Trump Jensen Huang Nvidia ★ Last-minute add Tim Cook Apple ★ Farewell trip Kelly Ortberg Boeing Larry Fink BlackRock Stephen Schwarzman Blackstone Brian Sikes Cargill Jane Fraser Citigroup Jim Anderson Coherent H. Lawrence Culp GE Aerospace David Solomon Goldman Sachs Jacob Thaysen Illumina Michael Miebach Mastercard Dina Powell McCormick Meta (President) Sanjay Mehrotra Micron Technology Cristiano Amon Qualcomm Ryan McInerney Visa "I will be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to 'open up' China so that these brilliant people can work their magic." — Donald Trump, on Truth Social Tap a chapter pill above to continue CHAPTER 02 Why Elon Musk isn't on this plane THE FALLOUT From DOGE to deep freeze Once a fixture of Trump's inner circle, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has spent the past year drifting away from the administration after a public falling-out and is now navigating prosecution risk in Europe and a long-running fight with OpenAI. Exits DOGE. Leaves the Department of Government Efficiency he helped lead. The department itself is shut down later that year. Public feud with Trump. Accuses the administration — without evidence — of hiding Epstein-related information. Later admits regretting some of his X posts. Refocus on Tesla and ventures. Makes multiple visits to China, where Tesla has major business interests. Legal pressure on two fronts. French prosecutors pursue charges tied to CSAM, deepfakes, disinformation and alleged AI-related misconduct on X and Grok. Locked in a separate legal battle with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. ⚖ French prosecution CSAM, deepfakes, disinformation and AI misconduct allegations linked to X and Grok. ⚡ OpenAI standoff Ongoing legal battle with Sam Altman shows no sign of resolution. ◆ China balancing act Multiple personal visits to Beijing keep Tesla's largest growth market in play — without flying with Trump. Tap a chapter pill above to continue CHAPTER 03 Tim Cook's last China run as CEO THE HANDOVER 15 years, a record valuation, and an India pivot Cook will hand CEO duties to Apple hardware chief John Ternus on September 1 and stay on as executive chairman. Under his watch, Apple's valuation surged by more than $3.6 trillion — but the tenure also demanded careful diplomacy around US-China tensions. ~15 Years as Apple CEO $3.6T+ Valuation gained under Cook Sep 1 Ternus takes over as CEO ① First-term iPhone exemption Cook convinced Trump to spare the iPhone from first-term tariffs — a precedent he leaned on again this term. ② Production shift to India Moved manufacturing of US-bound iPhones to India to reduce exposure to China tariff escalations. ③ $600 billion US investment pledge Secured exemptions from Trump's current administration in exchange for a record domestic investment commitment. ④ Then: executive chairman After September 1, Cook stays on board as executive chairman while Ternus takes operational reins. Tap a chapter pill above to continue CHAPTER 04 What Washington and Beijing are bringing to the table THE BACKDROP A truce both sides want to keep Under the October trade truce, Trump paused steep tariffs while China eased restrictions on rare earth exports critical to EVs and defence. Bessent's parallel talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng aim to preserve that status quo as Trump arrives in Beijing. 🇺🇸 Washington wants More Boeing aircraft purchases

Increased buying of US agriculture

Greater US energy imports

Approval for Nvidia's H200 AI chips

China to "open up" to American firms 🇨🇳 Beijing wants Looser US restrictions on chipmaking tech exports

No new tariff escalations

Rare earth easing to remain reciprocated

Pushback on US arms sales to Taiwan

Status quo on Iran, semiconductor talks "Keeping the status quo rather than escalating tensions is already positive. But the Trump administration arguably needs this meeting more than China does." — Liu Qian, Founder, Wusawa Advisory (Beijing) Source: Indian Express reporting on Trump's CEO delegation to Beijing, parallel Bessent-He Lifeng talks in South Korea, and the October trade truce. Express InfoGenIE

As Trump prepared for the high-profile visit, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held talks with Chinese officials in South Korea to preserve the fragile trade truce reached last year between Washington and Beijing.

Many of the CEOs accompanying Trump represent companies trying to resolve major business challenges in China. Nvidia, for example, has struggled to obtain approval to sell its advanced H200 AI chips in the Chinese market.

Trump said he planned to urge Chinese President Xi Jinping to further open China’s economy to American businesses.

Jensen Huang reportedly joined the trip at the last minute after a direct request from Trump. He was later seen boarding Air Force One during a refuelling stop in Alaska ahead of Trump’s arrival in Beijing for meetings with Xi, including a state banquet and a visit to the Temple of Heaven.

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Beyond trade, discussions are expected to cover the Iran conflict, Taiwan, semiconductor restrictions and broader geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, China reiterated its opposition to US arms sales to Taiwan, even as a proposed $14 billion weapons package awaits Trump’s approval.

At the same time, Bessent’s negotiations with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng focused on maintaining the October trade truce, under which Trump paused steep tariffs while China eased restrictions on rare earth exports critical to industries ranging from EVs to defence.

Washington is also pushing for increased Chinese purchases of Boeing aircraft, US agriculture and energy products, while Beijing wants looser US restrictions on chipmaking technology exports.

(With inputs from agencies)