Why Trump is telling UK ‘do not give away Diego Garcia’ air base as Iran strike fears rise

US-Iran war tensions: Britain’s Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington Friday, after American President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of London’s decision to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while retaining control of the joint UK-US air base on Diego Garcia.

The development was reported by Reuters, which said Cooper’s meeting with Rubio comes at a time when Trump has toughened his rhetoric not only on the Chagos agreement but also on Iran.

According to Reuters, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer last year agreed to transfer sovereignty of the Indian Ocean archipelago to Mauritius while leasing back Diego Garcia for 99 years to preserve US operations.

Washington initially backed the deal. However, Trump’s position has shifted several times. In January, he described the agreement as an act of “great stupidity”.

Earlier this month, he said he understood it was the best deal Starmer could secure. This week, he renewed his criticism.

“DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, saying the base could be used in future operations to “eradicate a potential attack” from Iran.

The news agency reported that under the conditions governing the joint base, Britain would need to agree in advance to any operations launched from Diego Garcia.

Iran strike fears behind Trump’s change?

According to The Guardian, Trump changed his mind on supporting the Chagos deal because the UK would not permit its airbases to be used for a pre-emptive US strike on Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump linked the islands deal directly to potential strikes on Tehran, writing, “Should Iran decide not to make a Deal, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford, in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime.”

The publication also reported that a pre-emptive strike on Iran would likely not align with the UK’s interpretation of international law. US bases in the UK, such as RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, can only be used for military operations if the British government agrees and considers them lawful.

UK government sources told The Guardian this legal hesitation was viewed as the reason Trump again turned against the Chagos plan.

Ministry of Defence response

Asked about reporting in The Times that Britain had yet to give permission for the bases to be used in future strikes against Iran, the British Ministry of Defence declined to comment on operational matters, Reuters reported.

A government spokesperson said, “As routine, we do not comment on operational matters. There is a political process ongoing between the US and Iran, which the UK supports. Iran must never be able to develop a nuclear weapon, and our priority is security in the region.”

Strategic importance of Diego Garcia

The Diego Garcia base has recently been used for operations in the Middle East against Yemen’s Houthis and for humanitarian aid missions to Gaza, according to Reuters.

The base is one of the most strategically significant US military installations outside American territory. RAF Fairford, mentioned by Trump, serves as a key European hub for US strategic bombers.

Domestic political fallout in UK

According to The Guardian, the bill implementing the Chagos agreement is due to return to the House of Lords soon, though delays have raised questions about whether it can pass before the current parliamentary session ends in May.

If not passed before the session concludes, the legislation would need to be reintroduced. Former government adviser Ben Judah told a Sun podcast, as reported by The Guardian, “It’s looking tricky for the government to get this deal through in the weeks and month ahead.”

The Conservative opposition has also intensified pressure. Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel said, “It’s impossible for the deal to proceed without the support of our American allies, and Labour will soon run out of time to put anything before parliament.”

UK lawmaker Alex Davies-Jones said Britain would continue working with allies, “We will continue to work with our allies, including the Americans, on this, but first and foremost, the priority must be national security, and that is what this government is determined to deliver.”

Historical background

As outlined in reporting by TIME, the Chagos Islands became British territory in 1814 and were separated from Mauritius in 1965 before Mauritian independence in 1968. Mauritius has long argued that it was unlawfully forced to give up the territory.

Under the deal signed last year, Britain agreed to transfer sovereignty to Mauritius while leasing back Diego Garcia to preserve US-UK operations.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office told TIME, “The deal to secure the joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia is crucial to the security of the UK and our key allies, and to keeping the British people safe. The agreement we have reached is the only way to guarantee the long-term future of this vital military base.”