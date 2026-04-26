Donald Trump cancels US envoys’ trip to Pakistan for talks on Iran war

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were to travel to Islamabad to attempt to revive ceasefire negotiations.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readApr 26, 2026 05:00 AM IST First published on: Apr 26, 2026 at 05:00 AM IST
In Trump’s ceasefire extension, there could be off-ramps for both sidesUS President Donald Trump. (File/AP)

Donald Trump has confirmed the cancellation of his plan to send US envoys for ceasefire talks in Pakistan, saying “too much time” has been “wasted on traveling”.

“I just cancelled the trip of my representatives going is Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership.’ Nobody knows who is in charge, including them,” he added. “Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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