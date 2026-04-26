Donald Trump cancels US envoys’ trip to Pakistan for talks on Iran war

Donald Trump has confirmed the cancellation of his plan to send US envoys for ceasefire talks in Pakistan, saying “too much time” has been “wasted on traveling”.
“I just cancelled the trip of my representatives going is Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
“Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership.’ Nobody knows who is in charge, including them,” he added. “Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!”