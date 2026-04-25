Iran conflict Day 57: Trump cancels US negotiators’ trip to Pakistan for peace talks as Araghchi leaves Islamabad without meeting American officials

US President Donald Trump has cancelled a planned trip to Pakistan by envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff for Iran peace talks, Fox News reported on Saturday, citing the president. Trump added to Fox News, “They can call us anytime they want.”

The White House on Friday said Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would be going to Pakistan’s capital to attempt to revive ceasefire negotiations. On Day 57 of the Iran conflict, the move underscores the uncertainty around diplomacy, as Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Islamabad without meeting US officials, even as Pakistan attempted to broker indirect negotiations, news agencies Reuters and the Associated Press reported.

Araghchi held talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, outlining Tehran’s “red lines” before departing, AP reported. There was no sign of direct engagement with U.S. envoys, Reuters and AP said.

Iran draws red lines, rejects US pressure

Tehran signalled it is not ready to уступ on Washington’s terms. “Principally, Iranian side will not accept maximalist demands,” an Iranian diplomatic source told Reuters.

Araghchi said Iran had conveyed its “principled positions” on the ceasefire and the end of what it calls an “imposed war,” while agreeing to continue engagement through Pakistan’s mediation, according to Reuters and AP.

The US maintained pressure. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Iran still had a chance to make a “good deal,” adding it must abandon nuclear weapons “in meaningful and verifiable ways,” Reuters reported.

Trump had earlier said Iran was preparing an offer to meet U.S. demands, though details remain unclear.

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Indirect talks only, trust deficit deep

Iran has ruled out direct engagement, insisting all communication be routed through Pakistan, Reuters reported, while AP highlighted Islamabad’s role as a mediator.

The mistrust stems from earlier failed nuclear talks that were followed by U.S.-Israeli strikes — the trigger for the current war, AP reported.

A previous round of negotiations in Pakistan involving U.S. Vice President JD Vance lasted over 20 hours but ended without a breakthrough, according to AP.

Strait of Hormuz disruption shakes global markets

Even with fighting paused, the economic fallout is deepening.

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Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a key global energy route — remains severely restricted, Reuters reported, with only a handful of vessels crossing compared to around 130 daily before the war.

Oil markets remain volatile: Brent crude has jumped about 16% this week and is still nearly 50% higher than pre-war levels, Reuters and AP said.

The disruption is rippling across global supply chains, affecting trade routes far beyond the Gulf, AP reported.

Iran says it retains “firm control” over the strait and warned it will respond to any continued U.S. “blockade and piracy,” according to Reuters.

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Ceasefire holds, but tensions persist

An open-ended ceasefire — extended by Trump — has paused most fighting, allowing limited normalcy to return. Flights resumed from Tehran after weeks of shutdown due to the conflict, Reuters reported.

However, regional tensions remain high. Fresh clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon underline how fragile the situation is despite a parallel ceasefire extension, Reuters and AP reported.

Rising toll on Day 57

The war, which began with US-Israeli strikes on February 28, has caused heavy casualties across the region: