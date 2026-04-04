‘We’re fighting wars, not day care’: Trump budget seeks $1.5T in defense spending alongside cuts in domestic programs 

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has proposed increasing defence spending to $1.5 trillion in his 2027 budget, while reducing funding for several domestic programmes, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The proposal, released on Friday, outlines a sharp rise in Pentagon spending about 44% higher alongside a 10% cut in non-defence expenditure. The plan reflects the administration’s focus on military investment.

“President Trump promised to reinvest in America’s national security infrastructure, to make sure our nation is safe in a dangerous world,” Budget Director Russell Vought said, as quoted by AP.

The US president’s budget proposal does not have the force of law. Congress will decide on final spending levels and can reject or change the plan.

Focus on defence, immigration and law enforcement

The White House said the budget prioritises defence, immigration enforcement and public safety.

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The proposal keeps funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement at current levels and relies on earlier increases to expand detention capacity, including up to 100,000 beds for adults and 30,000 for families.

It also includes a 13% increase for the Department of Justice to focus on violent crime, and additional funding for air traffic control and aviation safety. A $10 billion fund has been proposed for construction and maintenance projects in national parks in Washington, DC.

Trump indicated his priorities earlier in the week.

“We’re fighting wars. We can’t take care of day care,” he said, according to AP. “It’s not possible for us to take care of day care, Medicaid, Medicare — all these individual things.”

The budget proposes cuts across several domestic sectors. It seeks to cancel more than $15 billion from a bipartisan infrastructure law passed under former President Joe Biden, including funding for renewable energy and grants linked to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

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The plan also includes a 19% cut to the Department of Agriculture, a 13% reduction for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and about a 12% cut to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Funding for community assistance programmes, including grants supporting housing and employment services, would also be reduced.

The administration said some cuts target programmes it described as promoting “equity-building and green energy initiatives”, according to AP.

Political response

Republican lawmakers welcomed the proposed increase in defence spending.

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“America is facing the most dangerous global environment since World War II,” Senator Roger Wicker and Representative Mike Rogers said, adding the funding would help maintain military strength.

“This budget represents ‘America Last,’” Representative Brendan Boyle said, according to AP, citing cuts to healthcare and housing.

Senator Patty Murray called the plan “morally bankrupt”, as reported by AP.

The budget comes as the US faces annual deficits nearing $2 trillion and total debt exceeding $39 trillion.

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Much of federal spending is tied to programmes such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, leaving limited room for changes elsewhere.

The administration expects Republican lawmakers to push parts of the defence increase through the budget reconciliation process, which can pass with a simple majority.

The proposal also arrives as Congress continues to negotiate current-year funding, with disagreements over immigration policy affecting talks.

The AP reported that lawmakers are likely to revise the proposal as they draft spending bills for the coming fiscal year.