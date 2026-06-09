Donald Trump booed at Madison Square Garden during NBA Finals

President Donald Trump attends Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York. (Photo/AP)

US President Donald Trump was loudly booed at Madison Square Garden in New York when he appeared on the arena’s video screens during the national anthem before the NBA Finals.

Fans initially chanted “U-S-A! U-S-A!” as the rendition of the national anthem by Avery Wilson was played. The mood immediately shifted when Trump appeared on the arena’s jumbo screens, prompting loud boos from the crowd.

The jeers subsided when the US flag was displayed, and fans cheered when the New York Knicks appeared on screen.

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One for his return to Washington, Trump said he believed the reception was largely positive.