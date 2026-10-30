‘You’re disgusting’: Trump body shames journalist after question on cancelled rally

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US President Donald Trump landed in a fresh controversy after he body-shamed a reporter from news agency Reuters, calling him “disgusting” on Thursday. The remark came after Trump was asked whether his decision to skip a campaign rally in Kansas suggested he was growing tired of travelling. The exchange took place as Trump returned to Washington following a campaign rally in South Carolina.
The reporter was identified as Jacob Bogage, who covers White House.
The reporter asked why Trump had dropped plans to attend a Saturday rally supporting Republican Senator Roger Marshall. Trump on Thursday canceled planned weekend campaign stops in Kansas and Iowa, and his allies said he would instead phone in to rallies nationwide after four weeks of travel to boost Republicans’ election chances.
Trump told reporters he did not “feel like I have to go to Kansas”, a Midwestern state where Senator Roger Marshall, a fellow Republican, is in race with Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton.
Trump said Marshall was performing well and did not need him to campaign in person. He said he would instead participate in a tele-rally and would still travel to Florida on Friday as planned.
The reporter then asked whether the change indicated Trump, 80, was “sick of travelling”. Trump responded by attacking the journalist, saying he was sick for asking, before making remarks about the reporter’s appearance and physical condition.
“I feel perfect. You are disgusting,” Trump told the reporter. “Put yourself in shape. You look like hell.”
Trump blows up at a reporter
Trump: You are a sick guy! Look at this guy. You’re way out of shape. You are disgusting! Put yourself in shape! You look like hell. https://t.co/LVaca2Hocl
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2026
He said the journalist had been following him for two weeks and insisted he felt perfectly well.
The Republican National Committee later announced that the Iowa rally would also be cancelled. Several congressional races in that state are competitive.
Tele-rallies planned in at least 19 states
MAGA Inc, a campaign funding group aligned with Trump, said it would organise telephone rallies featuring the president in at least 19 states before Election Day. Kansas and Iowa are among the states included.
Trump has held 25 rallies across 19 states since October 1, frequently visiting rural communities in states that generally favour Republicans.
Tuesday’s elections will decide whether the party keeps its narrow majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives.