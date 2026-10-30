‘You’re disgusting’: Trump body shames journalist after question on cancelled rally

US President Donald Trump landed in a fresh controversy after he body-shamed a reporter from news agency Reuters, calling him “disgusting” on Thursday. The remark came after Trump was asked whether his decision to skip a campaign rally in Kansas suggested he was growing tired of travelling. The exchange took place as Trump returned to Washington following a campaign rally in South Carolina.

The reporter was identified as Jacob Bogage, who covers White House.

The reporter asked why Trump had dropped plans to attend a Saturday rally supporting Republican Senator Roger Marshall. Trump on Thursday canceled planned weekend campaign stops in Kansas and Iowa, and his allies said ​he would instead phone in to rallies nationwide after four weeks ‌of travel to boost Republicans’ election chances.