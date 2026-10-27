Trump calls Barack Obama ‘not smart’, ‘lousy president’ over Cheesecake Factory jibe

US President Donald Trump on Monday hit back at former president Barack Obama over his remark comparing the White House’s gold-heavy renovations to a Cheesecake Factory opened by former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein, calling Obama “not a smart guy” and a “lousy president”. Trump defended his renovation projects, saying the White House was a symbol of America that needed to be maintained properly.

“We have to explain that to Obama, because he doesn’t understand it, because he’s not a smart guy. Let me tell you, in my opinion, he’s not smart at all,” Trump said when asked about Obama’s remarks. “Because the way he ran the country, only a stupid person would run the country like that.”

“Guys like Obama don’t see it. You don’t see dirt, he doesn’t see filth. He doesn’t see broken ornaments on a building,” Trump added. “For you to say it’s a Cheesecake Factory, that just shows why you were a lousy president.”

Trump is BIG MAD about Obama saying the White House now looks like Saddam opened a Cheesecake Factory: “He’s not a smart guy. He’s not smart at all … for you to say it’s a Cheesecake Factory, that just shows why you were a lousy president” https://t.co/0Aj1n10eIS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2026

What did Obama say about Trump’s White House renovations?

Obama made the remark at a campaign rally in Ohio on Saturday, where he was campaigning for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton and Senate candidate Sherrod Brown.

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Criticising Trump’s focus on renovating the White House amid rising living costs, Obama said: “I do not know if you have noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovation. He should be on HGTV.”

“There is gold everywhere. He has got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory,” Obama added, drawing cheers and laughter from the crowd. Saddam Hussein, the former Iraqi leader ousted in the 2003 US invasion, was known for his fondness for gold.

Trump defends renovation projects

Trump responded at length to Obama’s comments while travelling to Mississippi for a campaign rally and later onstage in Corinth. He defended the renovations, which include a new White House ballroom and helipad, and said he was addressing damage and disrepair in the building.

According to The New York Times, Trump described replacing windows and tiles and repairing the building’s marble and painted columns. He insisted he had spent “very little time” on the work but also said, “It actually relaxes me,” and acknowledged, “I have fun doing it.”

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The exchange comes ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, as Trump faces criticism over his focus on White House renovations while Americans contend with high living costs and gas prices. His approval ratings have also fallen to record lows, according to The New York Times.

Trump allies join the criticism

Trump allies also criticised Obama’s remark, accusing him of looking down on ordinary Americans by invoking the restaurant chain. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent ate at a Cheesecake Factory in Washington on Monday and urged the “Martha’s Vineyard set” to try it, CNBC reported.

The comments triggered a wider debate over whether Obama’s joke was elitist or a criticism of the White House’s ornate redesign. The Washington Post reported that a poll conducted this month found 59 per cent of respondents believed Trump was spending too much time on the renovation projects, compared with 27 per cent who said he was spending the right amount of time.