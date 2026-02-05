Bajaj
Donald Trump attacked key pillars of US democracy, Human Rights Watch warns in 2026 global report

Human Rights Watch says immigration curbs, voting threats and rhetoric under Trump have weakened US democracy and global rights leadership.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 5, 2026 09:51 AM IST First published on: Feb 5, 2026 at 09:51 AM IST
Human Rights Watch said that the Trump administration has leaned on racist tropes and "embraced policies and rhetoric that align with white nationalist ideology."

Human Rights Watch, an international organisation that investigates and reports on abuses happening in all corners of the world, has said that US President Donald Trump has attacked key pillars of democracy.

In its annual global report, the organisation cited the Republican president’s immigration crackdown, threats to voting rights and other policies. In the report’s introduction, the head of Human Rights Watch said the Trump administration has shifted away from US support for human rights globally.

Human Rights Watch Executive Director Philippe Bolopion went on to say that the US was also helping countries like Russia and China in undermining human rights and has praised prominent autocratic rulers as well.

“In 2026 the fight for the future of human rights will play out most sharply in the U.S., with consequences for the rest of the world. We see a sort of very hostile environment in the U.S. and a very rapid decline of … the quality of democracy in this country.” Bolipion said in a video on Wednesday.

Replying to his statements, the White House said Human Rights Watch suffers from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and that Bolopion had attacked Trump even before he took office as the President.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said that “President Trump has done more for human rights than this Soros-funded, left-wing group ever could by ending eight wars, saving countless lives, protecting religious freedom, ending Biden’s weaponization of government, and more.”

Billionaire George Soros, who founded the Open Society Foundation, has previously given grants to Human Rights Watch.



Bolopion also talked about the degrading treatment of immigrants and asylum seekers, the killing of two people by ICE agents in Minneapolis, the deportation of hundreds of migrants to a mega-prison in El Salvador, and other elements of Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Talking of China and Russia, the report says that the Xi Jinping-led government has systematically cracked down on freedom of speech, freedom of religion and other rights, while Putin has been accused of intensifying its crackdown on civil society. The report also talks about Israel’s escalated attacks on Palestinians in Gaza.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

