Donald Trump attacked key pillars of US democracy, Human Rights Watch warns in 2026 global report

Human Rights Watch said that the Trump administration has leaned on racist tropes and "embraced policies and rhetoric that align with white nationalist ideology."

Human Rights Watch, an international organisation that investigates and reports on abuses happening in all corners of the world, has said that US President Donald Trump has attacked key pillars of democracy.

In its annual global report, the organisation cited the Republican president’s immigration crackdown, threats to voting rights and other policies. In the report’s introduction, the head of Human Rights Watch said the Trump administration has shifted away from US support for human rights globally.

Human Rights Watch Executive Director Philippe Bolopion went on to say that the US was also helping countries like Russia and China in undermining human rights and has praised prominent autocratic rulers as well.

“In 2026 the fight for the future of human rights will play out most sharply in the U.S., with consequences for the rest of the world. We see a sort of very hostile environment in the U.S. and a very rapid decline of … the quality of democracy in this country.” Bolipion said in a video on Wednesday.

Replying to his statements, the White House said Human Rights Watch suffers from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and that Bolopion had attacked Trump even before he took office as the President.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said that “President Trump has done more for human rights than this Soros-funded, left-wing group ever could by ending eight wars, saving countless lives, protecting religious freedom, ending Biden’s weaponization of government, and more.”

Billionaire George Soros, who founded the Open Society Foundation, has previously given grants to Human Rights Watch.

In the report, the Human Rights Watch Executive Director said that the Trump administration has leaned on racist tropes and “embraced policies and rhetoric that align with white nationalist ideology.”

Bolopion also talked about the degrading treatment of immigrants and asylum seekers, the killing of two people by ICE agents in Minneapolis, the deportation of hundreds of migrants to a mega-prison in El Salvador, and other elements of Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Talking of China and Russia, the report says that the Xi Jinping-led government has systematically cracked down on freedom of speech, freedom of religion and other rights, while Putin has been accused of intensifying its crackdown on civil society. The report also talks about Israel’s escalated attacks on Palestinians in Gaza.