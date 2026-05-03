Trump shares bizarre AI-generated image of himself lounging in Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool with Cabinet members

The image showed Trump reclining on a floating lounger in the historic pool on the National Mall.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 3, 2026 05:49 AM IST First published on: May 3, 2026 at 05:47 AM IST
TrumpPresident Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image showing himself and senior officials in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool late on Friday, as part of a series of posts made overnight.

The image showed Trump reclining on a floating lounger in the historic pool on the National Mall. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum were also depicted nearby.

An unidentified woman, appearing to be AI-generated, was included in the image. She was shown wearing sunglasses and a blue-and-white bikini, floating close to the group.

Trump
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

The post did not include a caption and was shared late at night. It was part of a wider set of images Trump released within a short period, including visuals related to ongoing renovation work at the reflecting pool.

The site is currently undergoing a $1.5 million repair and upgrade project ordered by Trump and overseen by Burgum. The work aims to address leaks in the structure’s ageing foundation and includes applying a new coating described as “American flag blue”.

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In an earlier post, Trump criticised the previous administration over the condition of the landmark.

“Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and I are working on fixing the absolutely filthy Reflecting Pool between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument,” he wrote.

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“This work was supposed to be done by the Biden Administration, but Sleepy Joe doesn’t know what ‘CLEAN’ or proper maintenance is The President and Secretary do!” he added.

The developments came on the same day the site was vandalised with graffiti reading “86 47”, a phrase some interpret as a call to remove the 47th president.

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Authorities secured the area and covered it while arranging cleanup. An investigation into the vandalism is ongoing.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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