Iran vs US-Israel War News Highlights: Trump warns US will target Iranian bridges and power plants next

President Donald Trump pauses as he finishes speaking about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

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Iran vs US-Israel War News Highlights: US President Donald Trump late Thursday warned Iran of more destruction, after strikes hit the country’s tallest bridge, a 136 metre-high $400m B1 suspension bridge between Tehran and Karaj, according to The Guardian. Claiming responsibility for the destruction, Trump warned Iran to make a deal “before it’s too late.” He also said that Iran’s power facilities will be targeted next.

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He also posted a video, which he claimed, showed an Iranian bridge “tumbling down,” and wrote: “There is nothing left of what still could become a great country.” The strikes come a day after he threatened to bomb the country “back to the stone ages”.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday it would be unrealistic to launch a military operation to force open the Strait of Hormuz, after ⁠US President Donald ​Trump challenged US allies to work towards reopening it.

Trump addressed the nation in a prime-time speech from the White House, asserting that American military objectives in the war against Iran are “nearing completion.” While the President signalled that the conflict could end “very fast,” he warned that US forces would continue to hit Iranian targets “extremely hard” for another two to three weeks to “finish the job.” Hours after his address, Iran’s army chief warned that should the US military land in the Islamic Republic, “not a single person” will survive among the invaders.

Also Read: Iran vs US-Israel War Live updates: Oil prices spike and stocks fall as Trump’s speech fails to reassure markets

The address has sent shockwaves through global markets, with crude oil futures spiking over 5% as Trump suggested the US might exit the conflict without ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, instead telling allies they must “take care” of the critical shipping lane themselves.

IRAN WAR · WHITE HOUSE ADDRESS, APRIL 1, 2026 Trump's address to the nation: Top 5 quotes 33 Days of Operation Epic Fury 13 US service members killed 20 min Length of address The speech — beat by beat Quote 1 Iran's navy declared gone, air force in ruins. Trump opened with a sweeping declaration of battlefield dominance — claiming Iran's military and leadership had been eliminated within 33 days. "Tonight, Iran's navy is gone. Their air force is in ruins. Their leaders, most of them terrorists, the regime they led, are now dead." Trump opened with a sweeping declaration of battlefield dominance — claiming Iran's military and leadership had been eliminated within 33 days. Quote 2 A claim of unprecedented victory. Trump compared the Iran operation to WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam and Iraq — arguing all were longer and less decisive. US Central Command reported the operation delivered twice the air power of "Shock and Awe" in 2003. "Never in the history of warfare has an enemy suffered such clear and devastating large-scale losses in a matter of weeks." Trump compared the Iran operation to WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam and Iraq — arguing all were longer and less decisive. US Central Command reported the operation delivered twice the air power of "Shock and Awe" in 2003. Quote 3 Harder strikes ahead, even as war "nears completion." Despite declaring victory, Trump simultaneously announced the hardest phase was still to come — conditional on no deal being reached with Iran. "Over the next two to three weeks, we're going to bring them back to the Stone Age, where they belong." Despite declaring victory, Trump simultaneously announced the hardest phase was still to come — conditional on no deal being reached with Iran. Quote 4 Power grid threat — if no deal by April 6. In a separate Truth Social post the same day, Trump threatened to strike Iran's electricity infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened by his deadline. "We are going to hit each and every one of their electric generating plants very hard, and probably simultaneously." In a separate Truth Social post the same day, Trump threatened to strike Iran's electricity infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened by his deadline. Quote 5 47 years of mistakes — corrected. Trump closed by placing the war in a broader historical frame — arguing every predecessor had failed to act on Iran, and that he alone was correcting those failures. "Essentially, I did what no other president was willing to do. They made mistakes, and I am correcting them." Trump closed by placing the war in a broader historical frame — arguing every predecessor had failed to act on Iran, and that he alone was correcting those failures. What's next → April 6 deadline: Iran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face strikes on power plants and water desalination infrastructure. → 2–3 weeks: Trump's stated window to either conclude the war or escalate. Iran has denied requesting a ceasefire. Sources: CNBC · CBS News · NBC News · CNN · AP · April 1, 2026 Express InfoGenIE

Key takeaways from Trump’s address:

Strategic success: Trump claimed the US has effectively neutralised Iran’s navy, air force, and missile programs, while severely limiting its nuclear ambitions.

The timeline: Though no firm exit date was set, the President repeatedly mentioned a 14-to-21-day window for final operations.

“America first” maritime policy: In a sharp pivot, Trump stated the US does not “need” the Strait of Hormuz as it once did, urging dependent nations to “grab it and cherish it” by taking over security responsibilities.

Economic impact: Acknowledging the surge in fuel costs, the President labelled it a “short-term” necessity, promising prices would drop once the mission concludes.

Regional reaction:

Tehran: Iranian military officials have vowed “crushing” retaliation against U.S. and Israeli bases, dismissing Trump’s claims of victory as “delusional.”

Israel: Sirens have been reported in northern Israel following a fresh wave of Iranian missile fire shortly after the speech concluded.

New Delhi: The Indian government is monitoring the impact on energy security and the safety of the Indian diaspora, as flight disruptions in West Asia continue.

The Indian Express Global Desk is bringing you live updates, expert analysis, and reports from Jerusalem, Tehran, and Washington. Stay tuned for expert analysis and breaking updates.