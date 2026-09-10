Trump’s promise of $5,000 for voters if Republicans win midterms could cost US $1 trillion

US President Donald Trump has promised to pay every adult American $5,000 if Republicans retain control of the House and Senate in the midterm elections. Amid his dipping popularity ratings, Trump delivered a nearly two-hour speech at the party’s midterm convention in Dallas to attack Democrats and defend his increasingly unpopular war with Iran, reported The Guardian.
“If the Republicans win, you win with us, and you get $5,000,” Trump said. The proposal, which would cost more than $1 trillion, quickly raised ethical questions and underscored Republican anxiety ahead of the November elections, The Guardian report stated. The payout would result in disbursal of an amount nearly 3% of the US’s GDP.
#WATCH | Speaking at the RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas, US President Donald Trump announces he will issue a $5,000 dividend to every adult US citizen if the Republican Party holds the Senate and House in 2026 pic.twitter.com/zXzAepxcsy
Trump urged voters to treat the midterms as a referendum on him, asking them to “pretend that I’m on the ballot”. His appeal came despite his low approval ratings, with several Republican candidates skipping the two-day event.
Trump claimed that the first two years of his second term had been “the most successful two years, financially and every other way, in the history of the presidency”. However, he did not present any evidence to back his claim.
Much of his speech focused on warnings about what he said would happen if Democrats won control of either chamber of Congress. “If we lose, you’re going to lose your border, you’re going to lose your tax cuts, you’re going to lose your safety and security, you’re going to lose your wealth,” Trump said. “Our country is going through hell.”
Watch this video of Trump breaking into a dance in Dallas:
Trump also described Democrats as “radical” and said, “There is a crazy little sick cloud over our country. We will defeat communism in America.”
The Republican Party is betting that its first-ever midterm convention can energise voters, even as it faces the prospect of losing the House. The event had a chaotic buildup, with Trump initially scheduled to speak on the second night before the Republican National Committee shifted his keynote address to Wednesday. He is now expected to give closing remarks on Thursday after Vice-President JD Vance speaks.
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Trump repeatedly referred to the war in Iran, claiming Tehran had been “two, maybe three weeks away from having a nuclear weapon”. He also appeared to acknowledge the economic strain caused by rising oil prices, recounting how he told his economic advisers the US needed to enter the conflict despite the economy doing well.
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