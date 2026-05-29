Republicans pushing US Congress to approve $250 note with Donald Trump’s portrait

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent holds up an image of the proposed 250 dollar bill, while speaking to reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. (AP Photo)

The Republican administration is pushing Congress for the approval of a $250 bill featuring US President Donald Trump’s portrait to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary of independence, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said.

Federal law prevents a living person from appearing on a currency note. Scott Bessent said, “There is proposed legislation in front of the House, in front of the Senate, to change the first requirement, so that a living person – Donald J Trump – could be on the $250 bill.”

“The currency must say ‘In God we trust’,” Bessent told reporters at the White House.

The Washington Post reported that two Trump appointees at the Treasury had pushed staff to start preparing prototypes of the $250 bill, designed by a Briton, Iain Alexander. The reports raised concerns about breaking federal law, but Bessent said the administration would “stick to the law” and that “it’s all up to Capitol Hill”.