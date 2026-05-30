Donald Trump’s doctor says his ‘cardiac age’ is 14 years younger but US President needs to ‘lose weight’

This was Trump's third visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since he assumed office in January 2025. (AP Photo)

White House physician Dr Sean Barbabella Friday released the results of United States President Donald Trump’s annual physical examination, declaring him to be in “excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function.”

“Cognitive and physical performance are excellent. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” Dr Barbabella wrote in the report, as per CNN.

However, the physician recommended him to lose weight and increase physical activity, as part of preventive care. “Preventive counseling was provided,” during the examination on Tuesday, Dr Barbabella wrote, “including guidance on diet, recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss.”