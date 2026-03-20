Day 21 Iran war: Trump mulls Kharg Island ‘takeover’, slams NATO; rift with Israel widens

Iran war updates: On Day 21 of the conflict, the West Asia war has entered a phase of sharp escalation, with the Trump administration reportedly weighing a possible takeover of Iran’s Kharg Island as strikes on energy infrastructure trigger a global crisis.

Trump also hit out at NATO allies for staying out of the war, while differences with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surfaced over the South Pars strike. Iran has warned of “zero restraint” as attacks spread across Gulf oil sites, including Kuwait.

The Trump administration is considering occupying or blockading Iran’s Kharg Island, which handles about 90 per cent of its oil exports, to force the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported, citing four sources. There is no official confirmation yet from the White House, Pentagon or CENTCOM. If confirmed, it could be a significant development, as the Strait of Hormuz has been near-closed for three weeks, and an occupation or blockade of Kharg Island would constitute a massive escalation.

A senior administration official told Axios, “He (Trump) wants Hormuz open. If he has to take Kharg Island to make it happen, that’s going to happen. If he decides to have a coastal invasion, that’s going to happen. But that decision hasn’t been made.”

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Trump slams NATO over lack of support in Iran war: ‘Cowards’

President Donald Trump once again hit out at NATO allies over their lack of support for the US-Israel war against Iran, calling the longtime US allies “cowards”. “Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER!” Trump said in a social media post. Trump has been calling for major US allies and others, none of which were consulted or advised on the war, to help secure the safety of shipping through the Iran-controlled Strait of Hormuz.

Trump complained NATO countries did not ‌want to join the fight against Iran, yet they still complain about high oil prices. Germany, Britain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, and Canada pledged in a joint statement Thursday to join “appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait”.

Middle East Crisis — Key Statements Hormuz on the Brink: What the key players are saying From Kharg Island threats to IRGC strikes — direct quotes from officials shaping the Iran-Israel-US conflict. 🇺🇸 US Position 🇮🇱 Israel's Move 🇮🇷 Iran Warns Fallout On Kharg Island "He wants Hormuz open. If he has to take Kharg Island to make it happen, that's going to happen. If he decides to have a coastal invasion, that's going to happen. But that decision hasn't been made." — Senior US administration official, to Axios On NATO "They didn't want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them. They complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don't want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!" — Donald Trump, on Truth Social On the South Pars Strike "Fact number one, Israel acted alone against the Asaluyeh gas compound. Fact number two, President Trump asked us to hold off on future attacks, and we're holding off... Does anyone really think that someone can tell President Trump what to do? Come on. President Trump always makes his decisions on what he thinks is good for America, and may I add, I think what is also good for future generations." — PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel On IRGC Spokesperson Killed "The Air Force, directed by the Military Intelligence Directorate, attacked last night and eliminated the so-called Ali Mohammad Naeini, spokesperson and head of the propaganda system in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. Over the years, Naini held several positions in the fields of propaganda and media, and in the last two years, worked as the main propaganda promoter for the Revolutionary Guard under the Iranian Terrorist Regime." — Israeli Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee Iran's Warning — Mar 2026 Zero restraint if infrastructure is struck again Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi issued a stark warning following Israel's attack on the Asaluyeh gas compound, saying Iran's previous restraint was conditional — and that condition no longer holds. Direct Statement "Our response to Israel's attack on our infrastructure employed FRACTION of our power. The ONLY reason for restraint was respect for requested de-escalation. Zero restraint if our infrastructures are struck again. Any end to this war must address damage to our civilian sites." — Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi, on X USS Boxer Deployment ⚓ 3 amphibious assault ships deployed The USS Boxer and two other ships have departed San Diego, bound for the Middle East. ★ 2,500 Marines en route The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is aboard — configured for amphibious assault and crisis response. Indian National Killed in Riyadh "The Embassy of India expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national in Riyadh due to recent events on March 18th. The Embassy is in touch with the family and local authorities. We remain committed to extending all possible assistance in this matter." — Embassy of India, Riyadh, on X Sources: Axios · Truth Social · AP · India Embassy Riyadh (X) · Iranian FM Araghchi (X) · Israeli Army spokesperson Express InfoGenIE

French President Emmanuel Macron said after a European Union summit in Brussels that defending international law and promoting de-escalation ‌was “the best we can do,” adding: “I have not heard anyone here express a willingness to enter this conflict — quite the opposite.”

Earlier this week, Trump said most NATO allies have declined to join the US military operation against Iran, criticising the alliance and asserting that Washington does not need foreign support.

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“They didn’t want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them. They complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump, Netanyahu differ on South Pars strike

A rare public rift has emerged between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field triggered regional retaliation and a spike in oil prices. Trump initially backed the strike but later said the US “knew nothing” about it and warned against further attacks, even declaring “NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL.” Netanyahu, however, said Israel “acted alone” while confirming he had agreed to pause future strikes. US officials and Israeli sources have since contradicted both leaders, indicating Washington had prior knowledge of the operation.

“Well, I’ll say two things. Fact number one, Israel acted alone against the Asaluyeh gas compound. Fact number two, President Trump asked us to hold off on future attacks, and we’re holding off… Does anyone really think that someone can tell President Trump what to do? Come on. President Trump always makes his decisions on what he thinks is good for America, and may I add, I think what is also good for future generations,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters.

Iran warns of ‘zero restraint’

Iran said it has used only a “fraction” of its capabilities and will show “zero restraint” if its energy infrastructure is targeted again. The warning follows Israel’s strike on the South Pars gas field. Israel’s strike on South Pars on Day 20 was the first time energy production infrastructure was targeted. South Pars provides 80 per cent of Iran’s domestic gas needs. Tehran responded by hitting Gulf energy sites across Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, then signalled it had been deliberately holding back.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery came under fresh drone attacks Friday, with the state oil company reporting fires in multiple units.

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“Our response to Israel’s attack on our infrastructure employed FRACTION of our power. The ONLY reason for restraint was respect for requested de-escalation. Zero restraint if our infrastructures are struck again. Any end to this war must address damage to our civilian sites, ” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on X.

IRGC spokesperson killed in airstrike

Israel killed Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, spokesperson and deputy head of public relations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in an overnight airstrike on Friday, hours after he rejected claims that Iran’s missile production had been destroyed. Naeini had said in a televised interview that Iran’s missile programme was functioning normally. He was killed before dawn, in what marks the fourth major blow to Iran’s senior leadership in a week, alongside several other IRGC figures.

“The Air Force, directed by the Military Intelligence Directorate, attacked last night and eliminated the so-called Ali Mohammad Naeini, spokesperson and head of the propaganda system in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. Over the years, Naini held several positions in the fields of propaganda and media, and in the last two years, he worked as the main propaganda promoter for the Revolutionary Guard under the Iranian Terrorist Regime,” Israeli Army Avichay Adraee spokesperson said.

US deploys USS Boxer, 2,500 Marines

The US military is deploying three additional warships and roughly 2,500 Marines to the Middle East, a US official confirmed Friday. The USS Boxer and two other amphibious assault ships, along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, have departed their home port of San Diego and are bound for the region. Three US officials confirmed the deployment to Associated Press, all speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations.

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An amphibious assault ship, such as the USS Boxer, is specifically designed to project ground forces, it carries Marines, landing craft, and helicopters built for coastal and beach operations. The deployment comes on the same day as the Axios report that the Trump administration is weighing an occupation or blockade of Kharg Island.

“The USS Boxer and two other amphibious assault ships, along with roughly 2,500 Marines of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, have deployed from their home port of San Diego and are bound for the Middle East,” one US official confirmed to AP.

Indian national killed in Riyadh; toll rises to six

An Indian national was killed in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh on March 18 in an Iranian attack, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed Friday, taking the total Indian death toll in the Gulf to six. The latest fatality follows earlier incidents in Oman and at sea, underlining the risks to nearly 10 million Indians in the region. Evacuations are underway, with hundreds already returning via neighbouring countries.

“The Embassy of India expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national in Riyadh due to recent events on March 18th. The Embassy is in touch with the family and local authorities. We remain committed to extending all possible assistance in this matter,” India’s Embassy in Riyadh, in a statement on X.

(With inputs from agencies)