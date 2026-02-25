Trump calls on Congress to clear ‘Dalilah Law’ to curb illegal aliens. What is it?

During his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump proposed the “Dalilah Law” to bar states from issuing commercial driver’s licences to illegal aliens.

Written by: Abhishek Chakraborty
3 min readUpdated: Feb 25, 2026 09:59 AM IST
Dalilah LawDalilah Coleman (left), who was severely injured in a vehicle pile-up (right) in California in 2024 (USDHS).
Trump’s Dalilah Law: US President Donald Trump proposed a ‘Dalilah Law’ as another roadblock for illegal aliens in the United States. He said the “Dalilah Law” is aimed at preventing states from issuing commercial driving licences to “illegal aliens.”

What Trump said

Trump during his State of The Union address said: “Many of the illegal aliens do not speak English and cannot read even the most basic road signs as to direction, speed, danger, or location. That’s why I am calling on the Congress to pass the Dalilah Law.”

What is the Dalilah Law?

The Dalilah Law is named after a 1st-grade student Dalilah Coleman, who was severely injured in an accident in June. Her injuries included a traumatic brain injury, Cerebral Palsy, and she will need lifelong care and therapy, the White House said in a statement.

The Dalilah Law proposes to implement a mechanism that would bar any state to issue commercial driving licences to illegal aliens.

The objective of the law is to increase public safety by ensuring that only legal residents and citizens are granted official identification and driving rights. Curbing the issuance of CDLs would also discourage illegal aliens to enter the US for employment opportunities in many sectors, such as logistics.

How did the Dalilah accident occur?

Dalilah, a resident of Bakersfield in California, was injured in a car vehicle pile-up caused by a semitruck allegedly being driven by an illegal alien from India, Partap Singh. He was driving with a Commercial Driver’s Licence, issued by the the California state administration under Governor Gavin Newsom.

Dalilah Law, Partap Singh Dalilah Law: Partap Singh was driving the semitruck that severely injured Dalilah Coleman (Photo: USDHS).

Singh allegedly “crossed the border in 2022 and was released into the country by the Biden administration, as per the US Homeland Security.

The crash sent several people to hospital, including Michael Krause and his five-year-old stepdaughter, Dalilah Coleman, who was airlifted in critical condition. The California Highway Patrol said in its traffic collision report that the truck was travelling at an unsafe speed and failed to slow down for traffic and a marked construction area.

Dalilah’s father has said the impact permanently changed his daughter’s life for the worse. She was in a coma for three weeks and remained hospitalised for six months before returning home. During her treatment, she underwent a craniectomy and lived without half of her skull for four months, as per the US Department of Homeland Security.

The child suffered a broken femur and multiple skull fractures. She has since been diagnosed with diplegic cerebral palsy and global developmental delay, conditions that will require lifelong therapy. Her father said she is now unable to walk, speak, eat orally or begin kindergarten as originally planned.

Abhishek Chakraborty
Abhishek Chakraborty
