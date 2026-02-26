Cuban military kills 4 aboard US-registered speedboat, Rubio says Washington gathering information on incident

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to reporters following meetings with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders, at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool photo via AP)

Cuba’s government late on Wednesday said 10 people aboard a boat, who opened fire on its soldiers in a bid to infiltrate the island and unleash terrorism, were armed Cubans living in the United States. The government’s announcement came hours after it confirmed killing four people and injuring six others aboard a Florida-registered speed boat that entered Cuban waters and opened fire on its soldiers.

The Cuban government said the majority of the 10 people on board the boat “have a known history of criminal and violent activity”.

In a post on X, the Cuban Embassy in the US said, “On the morning of February 25, 2026, a violating speedboat was detected within Cuban territorial waters. The vessel, registered in Florida, United States, with registration number FL7726SH, approached up to 1 nautical mile northeast of the El Pino channel, in Cayo Falcones, Corralillo municipality, Villa Clara province.”