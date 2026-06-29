US at 250: How Indian-origin CEOs became the face of Corporate America

As the United States approaches the 250th anniversary of its independence in 2026, another story stands out in its economic journey: the rise of Indian-origin executives to the top of Corporate America.

Over the past two decades, leaders born or educated in India have taken charge of some of America’s most influential companies, including Microsoft, Google, Adobe, IBM, Mastercard, Palo Alto Networks, Micron Technology, Google Cloud and Novartis. Their rise has coincided with some of the biggest shifts in the global economy, from cloud computing and artificial intelligence to digital payments, cybersecurity and advanced healthcare technologies.

While they operate in different industries, their careers reflect a broader transformation in Corporate America, where global talent increasingly leads companies that shape how billions of people work, communicate, innovate and consume.

. World · India Abroad From Microsoft to Mastercard: Indian-origin leaders at the helm of global giants Executives of Indian origin run some of the world's largest companies. Ten of the best-known — and the year each took charge. The leaders ⊞ Satya Nadella Microsoft Software 2014 Since ◎ Sundar Pichai Google → Alphabet Internet 2015 / 2019 Google / Alphabet ✎︎ Shantanu Narayen Adobe Creative software 2007 Since ❖ Indra Nooyi Former PepsiCo Food & beverage 2006–2018 Tenure $ Ajay Banga Mastercard → World Bank Finance 2010 / 2023 Mastercard / WB ▤ Arvind Krishna IBM Technology 2020 Since ⛨︎ Nikesh Arora Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity 2018 Since ☁︎ Thomas Kurian Google Cloud Cloud 2019 Since ▦ Sanjay Mehrotra Micron Semiconductors 2017 Since ✚ Vasant Narasimhan Novartis Pharmaceuticals 2018 Since Indra Nooyi led PepsiCo until 2018; Ajay Banga moved from Mastercard to the World Bank presidency in 2023. Other tenures are ongoing as compiled — verify current standing before publishing. Source: company disclosures and Indian Express research. Express InfoGenIE .

Satya Nadella | Microsoft

When Satya Nadella became chief executive of Microsoft in 2014, the company faced growing competition in mobile computing and cloud services. Over the following decade, he repositioned Microsoft around cloud computing, enterprise software and artificial intelligence.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. (File Photo) Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. (File Photo)

Microsoft’s market capitalisation crossed $3 trillion during his tenure, Azure became one of the world’s leading cloud platforms, and the company’s investments in AI helped place it at the centre of one of the technology industry’s biggest transformations in decades.

Sundar Pichai | Google and Alphabet

Sundar Pichai became CEO of Google in 2015 before taking over as CEO of parent company Alphabet in 2019.

Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google. (Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times) Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google. (Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times)

His tenure has coincided with Google’s continued commercial success, rapid expansion into artificial intelligence and cloud computing, and increasing scrutiny from regulators across the United States and Europe. Alphabet has continued investing heavily in AI as competition intensifies across the technology sector.

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Indra Nooyi | PepsiCo

As PepsiCo’s CEO from 2006 to 2018, Indra Nooyi introduced the company’s “Performance with Purpose” strategy, linking long-term business growth to sustainability and evolving consumer preferences.

Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi. (File photo) Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi. (File photo)

Beyond PepsiCo’s financial performance, Nooyi became one of the earliest advocates of integrating environmental sustainability and healthier products into long-term corporate strategy, years before such issues became central to boardroom discussions worldwide.

Shantanu Narayen | Adobe

Shantanu Narayen’s defining decision as Adobe’s CEO was transforming the company from selling packaged software into a subscription-based cloud business.

Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe. (File photo) Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe. (File photo)

Although the transition initially faced scepticism from investors, it ultimately turned Adobe into one of the world’s most valuable software companies, with Creative Cloud becoming the industry’s standard platform for creative professionals.

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Ajay Banga | Mastercard, World Bank

Ajay Banga led Mastercard during a period of rapid growth in digital payments while promoting financial inclusion initiatives aimed at expanding access to banking services.

Ajay Banga, World Bank president (File photo) Ajay Banga, World Bank president (File photo)

In 2023, he became President of the World Bank, where he has focused on mobilising private-sector investment to address development, infrastructure and climate-related challenges.

Arvind Krishna | IBM

Arvind Krishna became IBM’s CEO in 2020 after leading the company’s landmark acquisition of Red Hat.

Arvind Krishna, CEO, IBM. (File photo) Arvind Krishna, CEO, IBM. (File photo)

Since taking over, he has focused IBM on hybrid cloud computing and artificial intelligence while reshaping the company’s traditional business around enterprise technology.

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Nikesh Arora | Palo Alto Networks

Since becoming CEO of Palo Alto Networks in 2018, Nikesh Arora has overseen rapid expansion through acquisitions and product integration.

Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks. (File photo) Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks. (File photo)

As cyber threats have become increasingly sophisticated, Palo Alto Networks has strengthened its position as one of the world’s leading cybersecurity companies serving governments and businesses alike.

Sanjay Mehrotra | Micron Technology

Sanjay Mehrotra, co-founder of SanDisk and CEO of Micron Technology since 2017, leads one of the world’s largest memory and storage chip manufacturers.

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technology. (File photo) Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technology. (File photo)

With artificial intelligence driving unprecedented demand for advanced semiconductors, Micron has emerged as a key supplier of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips used in AI servers and data centres, placing the company at the centre of the next generation of computing infrastructure.

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Thomas Kurian | Google Cloud

When Thomas Kurian joined Google Cloud in 2019 after more than two decades at Oracle, the company was seeking to strengthen its position in the enterprise market.

Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

Under his leadership, Google Cloud has expanded significantly, becoming one of Alphabet’s fastest-growing businesses and a stronger competitor to Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Vasant Narasimhan | Novartis

Vasant Narasimhan became CEO of Novartis in 2018 and has focused on advanced medicines, gene therapies and technology-driven drug development.

Vasant Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. (Reuters) Vasant Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. (Reuters)

The restructuring of the company, including the spin-off of Sandoz, reflected a broader effort to concentrate resources on innovative treatments and long-term pharmaceutical research.

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A broader story about corporate America

The rise of Indian-origin executives at some of America’s largest corporations reflects more than individual success. It is also a story about immigration, education and the increasingly global nature of business leadership.

Many of these executives began their academic journeys in India before building careers abroad, highlighting the country’s growing contribution to global management and technology leadership.