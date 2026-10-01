Cornell University case: She didn’t initially call it rape. New records show what changed

Newly obtained records from Cornell University’s internal investigation have provided a detailed account of the weeks between a 2024 fraternity party and a woman’s decision to report allegations of sexual assault, while a reopened criminal investigation and calls for changes to New York law have put the case back under national scrutiny.

A woman identified in court documents as “Jane Doe” initially did not describe herself as a rape victim after a night at Cornell University’s Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024. But newly reported details from the university’s Title IX proceedings show how her understanding of the encounter appeared to change in the weeks that followed, eventually leading her to report the incident to campus police and seek a rape examination.

The New York Times, which reportedly reviewed more than 1,000 pages of records from Cornell’s internal inquiry, reported that the documents include emails, text messages, photographs and interviews involving the woman, her friends and men she later accused of sexual assault. The records offer a detailed chronology of how she appeared to process the events after the October 19, 2024, fraternity party.

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The case has now taken a new turn. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten has reopened the criminal investigation and said the allegations will be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment. The move came after Jane Doe filed a civil lawsuit in September against seven men, Cornell University and other defendants, alleging that she was sexually assaulted after being pressured to consume alcohol and drugs, including ketamine.

What happened after the 2024 fraternity party?

According to the records reviewed by The New York Times, Jane Doe returned to her residence on the morning of October 20, 2024, after spending the night at Chi Phi.

One of her roommates told investigators that Jane Doe said she had consumed ketamine and had sex with multiple men, but did not initially use the words “rape” or “assault”. Another roommate described her as appearing to be in shock and said she did not seem to fully understand the significance of what she was recounting.

The following days were marked by conversations about rumours circulating among Cornell students.

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On October 21, Jane Doe reportedly told her sorority “big sister” that people were calling her a “sl*t”. Around the same period, she exchanged text messages with Jonathan Newell, one of the men she would later accuse.

Newell apologised for how the night had unfolded and said he and another man, Matthew Ingalls, had been too affected by drugs and alcohol to stop what was happening, according to the records reported by The Times.

Jane Doe initially responded that she did not believe the sexual activity had been illegal and said she had enjoyed being with the two men.

But the records show that her understanding of the night subsequently changed.

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On October 22, she visited Cornell Health for a urinary tract infection and sought testing for sexually transmitted diseases. According to The Times, she told investigators that she described the infection to the doctor as having occurred in a “traumatic way”.

The following day, she told Ingalls that rumours about what had happened were spreading and that the episode was “ruining” her life.

The online post that changed how she viewed the incident

One of the most significant moments described in The New York Times report came when Jane Doe encountered an online discussion about Chi Phi.

A post on a Greek-life forum referred to fraternity members allegedly engaging in gang raping a sophomore, while another user urged people to report them.

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The Times reported that Jane Doe told investigators this was the first time she had encountered a version of events in which she was described as someone who had been assaulted rather than someone who had willingly participated in sex.

The discovery appears to have played a role in her changing understanding of what had happened.

Around October 28, according to testimony cited by The Times, she confronted Ingalls and asked how he could have allowed the situation to happen.

By November 3, she was telling Newell that much of what happened had not been consensual and that she had consumed a quantity of ketamine she could not remember.

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Four days later, she went to an emergency room in Ithaca and requested a rape kit, according to the records.

Police interview raises new questions

The later police investigation has become central to the decision by prosecutors not to bring charges in 2024.

The Associated Press reported that a transcript of Jane Doe’s interview with Cornell police, obtained by CBS News, shows that she told investigators in November 2024 that she could say with “100% confidence” that she had been raped.

According to the AP, she also described the experience as coercion and said she had been “completely and totally incapacitated” before some of the alleged sexual abuse. She acknowledged consuming alcohol and drugs but said she had gaps in her memory and distinguished between an initial sexual encounter she said she was comfortable with and what allegedly happened after additional men entered the room.

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The transcript is particularly significant because Van Houten has said his office did not prosecute the case after reviewing the woman’s original statement to campus police.

The district attorney has said he did not see the full interview transcript at the time and instead relied on a statement prepared by a campus police officer and signed by the woman. The AP reported that Van Houten has maintained that the original material available to his office did not establish that she had been drugged, incapacitated to the point of being unable to consent or physically forced into sex.

The New York Times’ reporting adds another layer to that dispute: its review of Cornell’s Title IX records shows that the woman’s account and interpretation of the night evolved considerably during the weeks before and after she approached authorities.

Her lawyer, Thomas Giuffra, has disputed the suggestion that the 2024 account was materially different from the allegations in the later lawsuit. He has criticised prosecutors for not investigating the matter more thoroughly at the time.

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Why New York’s sexual assault law is now under scrutiny

Reuters reported that the renewed attention has also triggered calls to change New York’s sexual assault laws.

Under the current framework described by prosecutors and legal experts, New York law distinguishes between people who become intoxicated voluntarily and those who are intoxicated without their knowledge or consent. That distinction can make it harder to prosecute certain sexual assault allegations when a person voluntarily consumes alcohol or drugs and later becomes too intoxicated to consent.

Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz and state Senator Nathalia Fernandez are backing legislation that would change the law so that a person could potentially face a rape charge when they reasonably should have known that an intoxicated victim was unable to consent.

Reuters reported that the bill has previously passed the state Senate but has not received a floor vote in the Assembly. Legal and sexual-assault experts have argued that the ability to consent should be assessed based on a person’s actual condition rather than solely on how the intoxication occurred.

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The issue is particularly relevant to the Cornell case because Van Houten cited the existing legal framework while explaining why prosecutors initially declined to bring charges.

Cornell agrees to outside investigation

The renewed scrutiny is not limited to the criminal investigation.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has called for an independent review of Cornell’s handling of the allegations, and the university has agreed to bring in outside lawyers for that investigation.

Cornell has defended its response, saying it conducted its own Title IX investigation and imposed sanctions that included suspensions and expulsions. The university has also said the Chi Phi chapter involved in the case was barred from campus in 2024 and remains barred. It has declined to provide specific details about individual student disciplinary actions because of privacy requirements.

The national Chi Phi organisation has also said the accused members were expelled from the fraternity after the allegations were reported.