Why CNN to Fox News will stop Trump coverage: Inside US TV media revolt

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 21, 2026 09:17 PM IST
President Donald Trump arrives to speak to the media in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington. (AP)
Five major American news outlets, including Fox News, have said they won’t cover US President Donald Trump after CNN, Politico and MS Now were stripped of access by the White House.
The three national news outlets have also notified the US President’s administration that they’re filing a lawsuit, stating that their rights under the First Amendment have been violated.
Trump administration restricts journalists’ White House access
Trump administration announced the ban on news outlets on Friday, and the White House restricted the entry of journalists from CNN, MS Now, and Politico over the weekend. It is reportedly part of the President’s efforts in the courts and through administrative actions to block news coverage by journalists and outlets he finds objectionable.
A CNN report stated the emergency request is set to be heard in the DC District Court, and the Trump administration is expected to initiate hearings and legal arguments this week. In the draft lawsuit, the news outlets have asked the court to act urgently and revive their journalists’ credentials to cover the White House. The lawsuit alleges that the ban by the administration violates the First Amendment and the Constitution’s due process protections.
“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow.” pic.twitter.com/jcRja0oj2d
“This ban could not be a more direct assault on the First Amendment nor a more blatant violation of our most fundamental constitutional principles. This morning, we notified the government that we are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes,” the draft lawsuit stated.
After the administration announced the ban on the three news outlets from covering the White House, the journalists’ entry badges were disabled on Saturday. It comes after Trump, while announcing the ban, said he was barring the outlets because of reporting he found to be “fake news.”
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow.”
“I don’t want them in my office. I don’t want them here,” President Trump echoed his media outlet ban aimed at CNN, MS NOW and Politico that he issued Friday while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office.
Why are US networks suspending Trump’s TV pool coverage?
In the US, the responsibility of providing television coverage of presidential events lies with five news networks, including CBS News, ABC News, CNN, NBC News, and Fox News. The news outlets perform this function on a rotational basis, and CNN was slated to provide the coverage for Trump’s visit to the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, the New York Times reported.
“Effective today, the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the President,” Bryan Boughton, the Washington bureau chief at Fox News, said. However, Trump’s activities in the UNGA would still be covered by print, radio, and wire journalists, along with photographers.
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