Why CNN to Fox News will stop Trump coverage: Inside US TV media revolt

President Donald Trump arrives to speak to the media in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington. (AP)

Five major American news outlets, including Fox News, have said they won’t cover US President Donald Trump after CNN, Politico and MS Now were stripped of access by the White House.

The three national news outlets have also notified the US President’s administration that they’re filing a lawsuit, stating that their rights under the First Amendment have been violated.

Trump administration restricts journalists’ White House access

Trump administration announced the ban on news outlets on Friday, and the White House restricted the entry of journalists from CNN, MS Now, and Politico over the weekend. It is reportedly part of the President’s efforts in the courts and through administrative actions to block news coverage by journalists and outlets he finds objectionable.