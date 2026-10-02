Christa Pike survived two lethal doses. What went wrong in Tennessee? What’s next?

Christa Pike execution: A picture taken on December 4, 2007 shows death row inmate Christa Pike entering a Knox County Criminal Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, US. (Reuters file)

Christa Pike execution: Christa Pike, a 50-year-old Tennessee death-row inmate, is in critical condition after surviving a failed lethal-injection execution attempt, her lawyers said on Thursday. She was taken to a hospital after prison officials administered two doses of pentobarbital but failed to carry out the execution.

The Associated Press reported that Pike remained alive after the second dose and was later taken by ambulance from Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville. Her lawyers said she was being treated at a hospital.

Reuters reported that Pike was receiving “life-saving medical care” after surviving the execution attempt. Her lawyer Randy Spivey said Pike was alive but that her legal team did not yet know her prognosis.