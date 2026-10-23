10 needles, failed IV lines before Tennessee inmate Christa Pike’s botched execution
Pike, 50, survived two doses of the lethal drug pentobarbital during the attempted execution. She was taken to hospital and placed on a ventilator for several days before regaining consciousness and eventually returning to prison.
Execution team members in Tennessee used about 10 needles while struggling to establish intravenous (IV) lines in death-row inmate Christa Pike’s arms before her failed execution on September 30, her lawyer has said in a new court filing.
The team also expressed concern that some of Pike’s veins might have ruptured, or “blown”, during the process, attorney Randy Spivey wrote in the document filed on Thursday. The team struggled to establish the lines and had difficulty pushing saline through the final IV site, according to his account.
Pike, 50, survived two doses of the lethal drug pentobarbital during the attempted execution. She was taken to hospital and placed on a ventilator for several days before regaining consciousness and eventually returning to prison.
The filing provides the most detailed account yet of the problems inside the execution chamber and has renewed questions about Tennessee’s lethal injection procedures. The reported concerns about Pike’s veins have not been independently established as medical findings.
EXPLAINER · DEATH PENALTY IN THE US
When a US Execution Fails: What Happens Next?
PROCEDURE STARTSCOMPLETED
HALTED
Sept 30, 2026: Tennessee’s execution of Christa Pike failed. She survived two doses of pentobarbital.
Discharged after ~10 days Executions paused for 2026 Outside review ordered Next step: not announced
What a protocol covers
The drugs Tennessee: one drug since 2024
The team Who acts, who can stop it
Safeguards e.g. a required backup line
Time limit The death warrant can expire
No national rulebook: each state writes its own.
200820152019US Supreme Court rulings went against prisoners challenging lethal injection
AP; Death Penalty Information Center; Baze v. Rees, Glossip v. Gross, Bucklew v. Precythe
Two ways an execution can fail
Execution does not go as planned
7
Halted before any drug
Usually no usable IV line
1
Drugs given, prisoner survived
Christa Pike, 2026
No uniform process across states.
Death Penalty Information Center, via AP
Can a state try again?
8TH AMENDMENT Bans cruel and unusual punishment
1947
Willie Francis
US Supreme CourtALLOWED
2016
Romell Broom
Ohio Supreme Court, 4–3ALLOWED
2022
Miller & Smith
Not decided by US Supreme CourtUNDECIDED
2026
Christa Pike
Drugs were givenUNTESTED
No law explicitly bars a second attempt. It depends on the facts.
AP; Supreme Court of Ohio
Failed attempts since 1946
194620092017202220242026
1946
Willie Francis · Louisiana
Electric chair failed
Executed in 1947
2009
Romell Broom · Ohio
No usable vein after 2+ hours
Died on death row, 2020
2014
Clayton Lockett · Oklahoma
Halted after drugs given
Died in the chamber
2017
Alva Campbell · Ohio
No vein access, ~80 minutes
Died on death row, 2018
2018
Doyle Lee Hamm · Alabama
Called off near midnight deadline
Died in prison, 2021
2022
Alan Miller · Alabama
Failed IV attempts, 90+ min
Executed by nitrogen gas, 2024
2022
Kenneth Smith · Alabama
Warrant expired before line set
Executed by nitrogen gas, 2024
2024
Thomas Creech · Idaho
Eight failed IV attempts
Remains on death row
MAY 2026
Tony Carruthers · Tennessee
Backup line could not be set
One-year reprieve
SEP 2026
Christa Pike · Tennessee
Survived two doses of drugs
Executions paused for 2026
Halted before drugs Halted after drugs Electric chair
Tap a dot. Not a complete list.
Death Penalty Information Center; AP
Sources: Associated Press; Death Penalty Information Center; Supreme Court of Ohio (State v. Broom, 2016); US Supreme Court rulings.
Pike was scheduled to be executed for the 1995 murder of her classmate, Colleen Slemmer, who was 19 at the time. Pike was 18 when she tortured and killed Slemmer, with the help of her then-boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp and another friend.
Slemmer was attacked with a box cutter, and a pentagram was carved into her chest. Part of her skull was also removed. Pike was sentenced to death, while her boyfriend Shipp received a life sentence.
Under Tennessee’s execution protocol, a second dose of pentobarbital is administered if the first dose fails to cause death. The protocol does not specify what officials should do if the inmate survives the second dose, as per Reuters’ report.
Story continues below this ad
After Pike was taken to hospital, her condition was serious enough that her lawyers feared she might not survive. She eventually regained consciousness and was returned to prison following her discharge.
Questions raised over procedure
The botched execution has renewed scrutiny of Tennessee’s lethal injection procedures. The latest court filing was submitted as part of a separate legal challenge by people on the state’s death row against the way Tennessee carries out executions.
The difficulties in IV lines, along with the uncertainty over what happens when two doses fail to cause death, have drawn attention to the state’s execution protocol.
Pike’s case has also raised questions about whether the circumstances of her childhood and her age at the time of the murder were considered during her trial and sentencing.
Her clemency petition mentioned sexual abuse in her childhood, neglect and abandonment. According to a BBC report, forensic psychologist Dr Diana McCoy, hired by Pike’s defence team in 1995, found that she had suffered severe neglect from both parents.
Pike’s lawyers argued that if she had committed the same crime as a teenager under today’s legal standards, she would not have received the death penalty.
Pike has not denied her role in Slemmer’s killing. But her team has maintained that information about her childhood, which was not presented to the jury, should have been considered when deciding her sentence.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More