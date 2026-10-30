Christa Pike speaks out for first time after failed US execution, blames ‘incompetence’

Christa Pike, a death row inmate in the US state of Tennessee who survived a failed lethal injection last month, has said she remains in constant pain and struggles to speak, blaming “incompetence” for the botched execution attempt, news agency Associated Press reported.

In her first public statement since surviving the September 30 execution attempt, Pike, 50, said she had been prepared to die and had not imagined a life beyond her scheduled execution date. Instead, she woke up alone and confused in a hospital several days later.

“There hasn’t been a moment since that night when I haven’t been in pain. My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts. I still struggle to speak. And the pain isn’t just physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul,” Pike said in a statement released on Friday.