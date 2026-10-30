Christa Pike speaks out for first time after failed US execution, blames ‘incompetence’

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Christa Pike, a death row inmate in the US state of Tennessee who survived a failed lethal injection last month, has said she remains in constant pain and struggles to speak, blaming “incompetence” for the botched execution attempt, news agency Associated Press reported.
In her first public statement since surviving the September 30 execution attempt, Pike, 50, said she had been prepared to die and had not imagined a life beyond her scheduled execution date. Instead, she woke up alone and confused in a hospital several days later.
“There hasn’t been a moment since that night when I haven’t been in pain. My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts. I still struggle to speak. And the pain isn’t just physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul,” Pike said in a statement released on Friday.
Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital as Tennessee officials attempted to execute her for the 1995 torture and stabbing death of her 19-year-old classmate, Colleen Slemmer. Pike was 18 at the time of the killing and became one of the youngest women sentenced to death in the United States.
“I’m deeply hurt by the incompetence that has put so many people in this terrible position,” she said, adding that she continued to think about Slemmer’s family and the loss they had suffered.
Pike also thanked the medical workers who treated her after the failed execution and those who had shown her kindness.
“I don’t know why I survived that night. I don’t know what comes next. Some days, finding hope is harder than others. For now, I am trying to heal, one day at a time. And I am holding on to the love and kindness of so many people who have reminded me that I am not alone,” she said.
The statement was dictated to her legal team from the prison infirmary at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, where she was moved after being hospitalised following the execution attempt.
What happened during Christa Pike’s failed execution?
Tennessee officials administered two doses of pentobarbital to Pike on September 30, but she remained alive. Media witnesses reported hearing her breathing and making snoring sounds during the procedure. She was subsequently taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The circumstances surrounding the failed execution remain under investigation. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee ordered a comprehensive, independent review of what happened and postponed the state’s other scheduled lethal injection this year.
Pike’s attorneys have asked Lee to commute her death sentence to life imprisonment. The governor, however, said this week that he expected her sentence to remain unchanged unless the courts determined otherwise.
The failed execution has raised questions about Tennessee’s lethal injection procedures. In a separate execution attempt in May, officials were unable to administer the drugs to convicted murderer Tony Carruthers after struggling to establish an intravenous line.
Pike was convicted for the killing of Slemmer in 1995. She and her boyfriend tortured and killed their classmate, in a case that drew widespread attention because of the brutality of the crime.
(With inputs from agencies)