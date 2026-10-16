‘Kill Indian people’: Chilling details of US Hindu temple plot – 300 rounds, Nazi patch found at teen’s home

Illinois authorities have disclosed fresh details about an alleged mass shooting plot targeting a Hindu temple near Chicago, saying a car registered to the 19-year-old suspect, Alexandros Paporakis, entered the temple’s parking lot hours before he was arrested, after a co-worker alerted police to his threats against Indian people.

Paporakis, a resident of Palatine, Illinois, faces felony charges of making a terrorist threat and unlawfully possessing a rifle. Investigators say they recovered an AR-style rifle, loaded magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, tactical equipment and an eight-page document expressing white supremacist views from his home.

News agency Associated Press reported Thursday that Palatine Police Chief William Nord said a red Acura RDX registered to Paporakis entered the parking lot of the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora around 12:25 pm on Sunday, October 11, and left less than 15 minutes later. The temple is around 40 miles west of downtown Chicago.

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The fresh details emerged at a news conference on Thursday, a day after authorities announced Paporakis’ arrest. Investigators believe he may have been planning to carry out the attack that Sunday, but police had earlier said that the specific intended location remained under investigation.

US · ILLINOIS · EXPRESS INFOGENIE ILLUSTRATION 5 chilling details in the alleged US Hindu temple shooting plot Police say a car registered to a 19-year-old suspect entered an Illinois Hindu temple’s parking lot before his arrest over an alleged mass shooting plot. Here are five key details from the investigation, and what India’s Ministry of External Affairs has said. These are allegations. They have not been tested at trial. PART 1 The five details Tap a number, or use Next, to open each evidence tag. 01 02 03 04 05 Source basis: Associated Press and NBC Chicago. The allegations have not been tested at trial. PART 2 What India’s MEA said MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS MEA flags ‘racist hostility’ and ‘anti-India hate’ in US “This is obviously a matter of deep concern for us.” Randhir Jaiswal, MEA spokesperson, at the ministry’s media briefing on Oct 16 Randhir Jaiswal, MEA spokesperson, at the ministry’s media briefing on Oct 16 Jaiswal said the incident highlighted growing concerns about hate crimes and racial discrimination against Indian communities in the United States. SAFETY The US must ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals. INVESTIGATION US authorities should thoroughly investigate the alleged plot. ACCOUNTABILITY Those responsible should be brought to justice. PREVENTION Authorities should take necessary measures to prevent similar incidents. “We expect US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring those responsible to justice, and take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents.” MEA statement, Oct 15 MEA statement, Oct 15 PTI WHERE THE CASE STANDS In detention, back in court on Oct 30 DetainedA judge ordered Paporakis held at a court appearance on Wednesday, Oct 14. A judge ordered Paporakis held at a court appearance on Wednesday, Oct 14. Oct 30His next court hearing, according to AP. His next court hearing, according to AP. He faces felony charges of making a terrorist threat and unlawfully possessing a rifle. The Cook County Public Defender’s Office said the case is “in the earliest stage of what will likely be a lengthy process”. AP Sources: Associated Press; NBC Chicago; PTI. Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

How the plot was uncovered

According to prosecutors, Paporakis told co-workers at a Taco Bell restaurant that he “couldn’t wait to kill Indian people” and described Sunday as the “special day”. A concerned co-worker alerted authorities after receiving disturbing electronic communications from him.

NBC Chicago reported that the co-worker contacted Mount Prospect police, who passed the information to investigators in Palatine. Police then coordinated their response and obtained a search warrant before arresting Paporakis near his home on Sunday evening.

According to prosecutors, Paporakis later told the co-worker that his gun had jammed and that he had left the scene quickly, but intended to “retry”. He also sent the co-worker a video showing an AR-style rifle and a photograph of himself wearing a tactical vest.

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The Associated Press reported that prosecutors said Paporakis had shared an eight-page document in which he used racial slurs to describe non-white people and outlined a plan to kill as many of them as possible. The document also described him as a white supremacist and neo-Nazi who fantasised about mass murder.

NBC Chicago reported that investigators found a document titled “Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto)”. Authorities said it contained expressions of white supremacist and extremist ideology, including references to violence against South Asians, particularly people of Indian descent.

What police found at his home

A search of Paporakis’ home uncovered an AR-style rifle without a serial number, loaded magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. NBC Chicago reported that the weapon had been modified and that investigators recovered around 300 rounds. Police also found a tactical vest, a patch depicting Nazi symbolism and a gas canister labelled with a slur targeting South Asians.

The discoveries came after investigators examined an eight-page document attributed to Paporakis that contained racist slurs against non-white people and outlined a plan to kill as many people as possible. The document reportedly described him as a white supremacist and neo-Nazi who fantasised about mass murder.

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Prosecutors have alleged that Paporakis sent a co-worker a video showing an AR-style rifle and a photograph of himself wearing a tactical vest. According to the allegations, he told the co-worker that his gun had jammed during the attempted attack at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora, Illinois, and that he would try again. The co-worker alerted police after receiving the messages.

Paporakis faces charges of making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of a rifle. He was ordered detained after appearing in court on October 14, with his next hearing scheduled for October 30. His public defender has cautioned that the case is at an early stage and that statements by police and prosecutors remain allegations. No one was injured in the incident.

Hindu temple increases security

The Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora said its leaders were in contact with police and had introduced additional security measures following the threat.

“Please know that the safety of our devotees, employees and volunteers is our highest priority, and we have implemented additional security measures effective immediately, including increased armed security presence at the Temple,” the temple said in a statement.

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US Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, who represents Illinois’ 8th congressional district, said he had visited the temple on Sunday with his family, unaware of the alleged threat.

“I visited not knowing that there was an attacker lying in wait with a sinister motive to commit a mass shooting, and only because his AR-15 weapon jammed was he not able to commit a massacre that day,” Krishnamoorthi told the Associated Press on Thursday.

He said he had increased his own security following the alleged plot and called on the FBI to “investigate and prosecute this particular matter as a hate crime”. He also urged the Trump administration to release federal nonprofit security grants to help protect religious institutions.

“People are really shaken up,” he added.

Aurora Mayor John Laesch said at a Thursday news conference that police were reaching out to other temples in the area to ensure they knew whom to contact if they received threats.

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The Consulate General of India in Chicago said it appreciated the timely action taken by law enforcement and was in touch with members of the Indian diaspora while monitoring developments.

US lawmakers and advocacy groups react

Several US lawmakers and advocacy groups condemned the alleged plot, warning that anti-Indian and anti-Hindu rhetoric could contribute to violence against minority communities.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a post on X, “Anti-Indian and anti-Hindu rhetoric is at an alarming level in America, and now we are seeing that hatred turn into violence.”

He added, “Bigotry against any community has no place in America, and I remain committed to ensuring that everyone, regardless of their race or religion, can live and practice their faith openly in our country.”

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The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) said the alleged plot highlighted the threat posed by white supremacist ideology to religious institutions and minority communities.

“This plot exposes the very real danger white supremacist ideology poses to our communities and houses of worship, and it cannot be viewed in isolation. This kind of violence has no place in America. Every American deserves to worship freely and without fear,” the caucus said in a statement signed by lawmakers including Suhas Subramanyam, Grace Meng and Judy Chu.

CAPAC also said anti-South Asian hate speech on X had risen by 240 per cent over the past two years, attributing the increase in part to influential figures amplifying racist rhetoric and scapegoating immigrant communities.

Congressman Greg Stanton described the plan as “an act of white supremacist hate against Indian Americans”, while Senator Jacky Rosen said the plot had shaken the Hindu community across the country.

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Stop AAPI Hate co-founder Manjusha Kulkarni said the alleged plot had been thwarted but warned that the fear felt by Hindu, Indian and South Asian communities remained.

“We are grateful this violent plot was thwarted and that no one was hurt -– but it doesn’t erase the fear Hindu, Indian, and South Asian people feel after years of escalating hate,” Kulkarni said.

“Violence against South Asian people is not inevitable. It is fueled when leaders stoke fear of immigrants and people of color for political gain,” she added.

The temple had been celebrating Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival, around the time of the alleged plot. Kulkarni said the festival “should be a time for celebration and unity, not terror and hate.”

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The investigation is continuing. Paporakis remains in detention, and the allegations against him have not been tested at trial.

(With inputs from agencies)