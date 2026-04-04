2 wildfires burn through Southern California in US, evacuations ordered

Two wildfires erupted in Southern California, United States, on Friday and spread rapidly owing to strong winds. This marked the first major incident of the season amid an ongoing spring heatwave, reported The Guardian.
The National Weather Service of the US had issued a wind advisory for parts of the region until midday, cautioning that gusts could reach 50 mph.
Spokesperson for California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) in Riverside County Alex Izaguirre said the winds were carrying smoke across a wide area, triggering a surge of calls from residents in nearby cities who reported seeing and smelling it.
pic.twitter.com/NshJe1gANk This kind of fire activity seen on the active #SpringsFire is typically reserved for late May/June and later. To have a fire of this scale so early in the year is a very troublesome sign of what the rest of the season may have in store.
As the blaze pushed toward Moreno Valley, a city with a population of about 200,000, firefighters were deployed to safeguard homes and buildings in its path. The wildfires, which began around 11 am, is still under investigation.
Crews battling the Springs Fire include two helicopters, 36 fire engines and around 260 personnel divided into seven crews. By Friday evening, containment stood at 5%.
The smaller Crown Fire in Los Angeles was spread across 345 acres and 25% of it has been contained. Its progress had been stopped and all evacuation orders had been lifted in the zone till the last reports came in.
California wildfires in 2025
A total of 8,036 wildfires were reported in California in 2025. These wildfires destroyed 2,05,817 acres and claimed 31 lives, according to the statistics available with Cal Fire. As per National Interagency Coordination Center Wildland Fire Summary and Statistics Annual Report Southern California recorded the highest number of structures destroyed in wildfires: 16,324.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More