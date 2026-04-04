2 wildfires burn through Southern California in US, evacuations ordered

This photo by ALERTCalifornia shows the Crown fire in Los Angeles county.

Two wildfires erupted in Southern California, United States, on Friday and spread rapidly owing to strong winds. This marked the first major incident of the season amid an ongoing spring heatwave, reported The Guardian.

The National Weather Service of the US had issued a wind advisory for parts of the region until midday, cautioning that gusts could reach 50 mph.

Spokesperson for California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) in Riverside County Alex Izaguirre said the winds were carrying smoke across a wide area, triggering a surge of calls from residents in nearby cities who reported seeing and smelling it.