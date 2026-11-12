A three-story building in Brooklyn, New York, completely collapsed on Wednesday, killing at least two people. As many as 17 people were injured in the incident, CNN reported. Four of them are in a serious condition. Firefighters, other rescue personnel, and sniffer dogs are looking for more victims buried underneath the wreck.

According to CNN, the building crashed into an construction site near it, trapping multiple people in both. The massive search and rescue operations have been “extremely dangerous,” the New York City Fire Department commissioner said.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown.

From the rubble at least seven children and a pregnant woman were pulled out alive. The husband of the woman was seen crying in relief after she was found alive.