Brian Thompson Murder: No death penalty for Luigi Mangione as judge agrees to dismiss federal charges

Luigi Mangione , accused of fatally shooting the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City and leading authorities on a five-day search is scheduled, appears in court for a hearing, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in New York. (AP)

A New York federal ‍judge on Friday dismissed murder and weapons ​charges ‌against Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO ​Brian Thompson, in a major blow ‌to prosecutors and the Donald Trump administration.

US District Judge Margaret Garnett dismissed the federal murder and weapons charges against Mangione, finding that it was technically flawed, because they were legally incompatible with the two counts ‌of stalking ‍Mangione faces. Garnett previously scheduled ​jury selection to begin in the case in September.