Brian Thompson Murder: No death penalty for Luigi Mangione as judge agrees to dismiss federal charges

A New York federal judge on Friday dismissed murder and weapons charges against Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, in a major blow to prosecutors and the Donald Trump administration.
US District Judge Margaret Garnett dismissed the federal murder and weapons charges against Mangione, finding that it was technically flawed, because they were legally incompatible with the two counts of stalking Mangione faces. Garnett previously scheduled jury selection to begin in the case in September.
Garnett left in place stalking charges that carry a maximum punishment of life in prison.
Newer: No death penalty for Luigi Mangione — a federal judge dropped Counts 3 and 4 of the indictment.— Erik Uebelacker (@Uebey) January 30, 2026
27-year-old Mangione had previously pleaded not guilty to murder, weapons and stalking charges for allegedly gunning down the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in Midtown Manhattan in 2024.
Mangione has separately pleaded not guilty to murder, weapons and forgery charges in Manhattan state court. No trial date has been set.
Public officials condemned the shocking killing, but Mangione became a folk hero of sorts to some Americans who decry steep healthcare costs and insurance practices.