Brian Thompson Murder: No death penalty for Luigi Mangione as judge agrees to dismiss federal charges

US District Judge Margaret Garnett dismissed a federal murder charge against Mangione, finding that it was technically flawed.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJan 30, 2026 09:13 PM IST First published on: Jan 30, 2026 at 08:58 PM IST
UnitedHealthcare CEO KilledLuigi Mangione , accused of fatally shooting the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City and leading authorities on a five-day search is scheduled, appears in court for a hearing, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in New York. (AP)

A New York federal ‍judge on Friday dismissed murder and weapons ​charges ‌against Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO ​Brian Thompson, in a major blow ‌to prosecutors and the Donald Trump administration.

US District Judge Margaret Garnett dismissed the federal murder and weapons charges against Mangione, finding that it was technically flawed, because they were legally incompatible with the two counts ‌of stalking ‍Mangione faces. Garnett previously scheduled ​jury selection to begin in the case in September.

Garnett left in place stalking charges that carry a maximum punishment of life in prison.

27-year-old Mangione had previously pleaded not guilty ​to murder, weapons and ‌stalking charges for allegedly gunning down the CEO of UnitedHealthcare ​in Midtown Manhattan in 2024.

Mangione has separately pleaded not guilty to murder, weapons and forgery charges in Manhattan state court. No ‌trial date has been set.

Public officials condemned the shocking killing, but Mangione became a folk hero of sorts to some Americans who decry steep ‌healthcare costs and insurance practices.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

